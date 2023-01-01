Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
Derek Lalonde: Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana trying to get 'his game in order'
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde indicated Jakub Vrana's absence this season played into the reason to expose him on waivers Tuesday. While ultimately the decision to risk losing a top-line winger for nothing was general manager Steve Yzerman's, it was Lalonde who parried questions after Wednesday's morning skate at Little Caesars Arena. ...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
markerzone.com
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
Derek Lalonde: Detroit Red Wings 'haven't given up' on Alex Nedeljkovic
Derek Lalonde said the Detroit Red Wings still have faith in Alex Nedeljkovic, even as he is vulnerable to losing his job as backup goaltender in the NHL. "We haven’t given up on Ned," Lalonde said Wednesday morning at Little Caesars Arena, shortly after the Wings announced Nedeljkovic had been assigned to...
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
Devils remain encouraged ahead of meeting with Red Wings
The New Jersey Devils have only won twice in the last 11 games after an attention-getting start to the season,
Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he
markerzone.com
BRUTAL OFFSIDES CALL COSTS THE BOSTON BRUINS A POSSIBLE GOAL AT FENWAY PARK
The Boston Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic is today, and the vibes are immaculate. Fans singing Sweet Caroline, Bruins legends in the house, and two strong teams battling it out. What a way to break in the new year, even if it's a day late. One bit of bad vibes took...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
markerzone.com
INSIDER REVEALS FIRST-ROUND PICKS ARE IN HIGH DEMAND; LISTS TWO DEFENCEMAN WHO COULD FETCH THAT RETURN
There's no question that teams that are selling this season would like to add an extra first-round pick this year. Along with Connor Bedard, the 2023 NHL draft class is loaded with talent including Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Eduard Sale, Dalibor Dvorsky and Matvei Michkov, just to name a few.
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN CAPS OFF ROUT OF THE MONTRÉAL CANADIENS WITH WHOLESOME MOMENT
Alex Ovechkin's is one of the greatest stories of the NHL in the 2022-23 season, recently passing Mr. Hockey himself on the NHL's All-Time Goals list. Washington's captain is well within striking distance of The Great One's total of 894, which was thought to be untouchable until Ovechkin came along.
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD PROSPECT THROWS HUGE HIT LEADING TO TEAM USA GOAL
After Team USA's absolute shellacking of Team Germany in Monday's quarterfinal, the Americans are headed to the semi-finals. They won't know their opponents, however, until tonight's game between Canada and Slovakia is concluded. One play that stood out in Team USA's massive victory was when defenseman Jack Peart (MIN) flattened...
Yardbarker
Hockey Hall of Famer offers support to Damar Hamlin after going through similar incident
There has been an outpouring of support from the sports world for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. One of the most noteworthy shows of support came from hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger, who went through a very similar situation during the 1998 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Comments / 1