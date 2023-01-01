Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 68, MIAMI (OH) 56
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Safford 3-8, Williams 1-5, Lairy 1-7, Lewis 0-2, Mabrey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mirambeaux 2). Turnovers: 14 (Mirambeaux 4, Lairy 3, Mabrey 2, Safford 2, Lewis, Smith, Williams). Steals: 5 (Safford 2, Lairy,...
Fox5 KVVU
RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday. According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:. The backup began parallel to Seven...
What California can learn from wave of storms
The series of rain and snow storms buffeting California this month contains lessons for politicians, if they pay attention.
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
Paradise Post
California snowpack at decade high, reservoirs still down. What about the drought?
Drained after years of drought, California’s water supply is being bolstered this winter by an early abundance of snow. If only the state’s largest reservoirs can catch up. Amid a brief pause in the onslaught of winter storms slamming the state, water officials trudged through fresh snow at...
California facing life-threatening double whammy of bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ storm
Just three days after a record-breaking storm brought significant rain, widespread flooding and significant mountain snow to much of California, another, perhaps even more powerful, double whammy of an atmospheric river bomb cyclone is targeting the region again this week that could become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
NBC News
Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power
Throughout the weekend, dozens of people throughout California have been rescued amid historic rainfall and flooding. Thousands in Sacramento are still without power after facing wind gusts of more than 64 mph and rushing water after a river levee failed.Jan. 1, 2023.
proclaimerscv.com
Middle-Class Tax Refund California Relief Checks To Be Issued This January
The Middle-Class Refund debit card’s “vast majority” will be filed this January 14, 2023, based on the Franchise Tax Board’s data says KCRA. Haven’t received your California Inflation Relief Check yet? Check for the Date of Release!. The FTB has reported that it expected almost...
NBC San Diego
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities
There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,050 Inflation Relief Checks Given Off to Californians, See If the Cash Will Land on Your Palms!
Californians Are Given Inflation Relief Checks with an Amount of $1,050. Eligible California residents will start getting payments with an amount of up to $1,050 from Oct. 4, 2022 until the end of the week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newsom filed a $308 billion state budget...
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
fresnoalliance.com
The Growth of Low-Wage Jobs in California’s Central Valley
(Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Fresnoland.org, a nonprofit news organization.) As the central San Joaquin Valley sees a rise in warehousing and other low-wage jobs—some regional labor leaders say California can do more to address “widespread” concern with worker wages. The Central Valley...
californiaglobe.com
California Recalls, Recall Signature Gathering Continues Into 2023
In the last five years, California has seen such a flurry of recall activity that no other state even comes close. In 2018, State Senator Josh Newman was recalled over his vote in Sacramento over the gas tax, while Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was recalled over his decision in the Brock Turner rape case. For the latter, the recall was so bad that Persky was fired as a high schools tennis coach after only a brief time on the job as a result.
This is the ‘best’ time to travel home after the holidays
The holiday travel season is coming to an end. From Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, AAA estimated that 112.7 million people traveled 50 miles or more during the holiday travel rush. For California, the federation estimated that about 8.1 million residents traveled by car to their destinations. For people who opted to hit the road […]
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's reservoirs
Many wonder how much the wet weather is impacting California's critical reservoirs. KTVU's Tom Vacar takes a look at whether the last storm impacted the drought.
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Announces $5 Billion Settlement Agreement with CVS to Address Opioid Crisis
January 3, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced California has signed onto a $5 billion multistate settlement agreement with CVS to resolve allegations that. the company helped fuel the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies. The...
Comments / 0