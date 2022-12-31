ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

abcnews4.com

Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
MARION, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled

On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

2022 Year In Review: January-June

It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Florence News Journal

Masons join together to make donation

Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
FLORENCE, SC
columbiametro.com

Fear, Faith, and Fillings

For a child of two working parents living in a rural Southern town, Gary Bethea experienced a childhood that was relatively commonplace prior to his kidnapping at age 16. He was a naturally gifted student who preferred recess, football, and good old-fashioned outdoor fun to spending much time on schoolwork.
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
DILLON, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that a Glock firearm was stolen from their unsecured vehicle. LAURINBURG — A resident of Sigma Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had discharged a firearm into their unoccupied vehicle.
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
dillonheraldonline.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Leaves Dillon Christian School With 62-20 Win

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators invaded the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors gym and left with a 62-20 win. Lake View’s defense held Dillon Christian to only 2 points in the first period. By halftime, Lake View held a commanding lead. Lake View’s Gwendasia Page lead all scorers...
DILLON, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School JV Boys Defeat Thomas Sumter Academy, 34-12

The Dillon Christian School Warriors defeated the visiting Thomas Sumter Academy 34-12 in junior varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Friday, December 2. The Warriors placed 12 points onto the scoreboard in the first period while holding the Generals scoreless. In the second period of play, the Warriors scored 5 points, and the Generals placed 2 points onto the scoreboard. In the third period of play, the Warriors scored 12 points while the Generals scored 7 points. In the final period of play, the Warriors managed to score 5 points.
DILLON, SC

