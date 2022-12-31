Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
dillonheraldonline.com
Hubert Grice Memorial Road Unveiled
On Saturday, December 10, the Late Hubert Grice was honored with the “Hubert Grice Memorial Road” that is located where he once lived in Floyd Dale. Many family members and friends were present for the occasion. Stevie Grice, Hubert Grice’s nephew, thanked everyone for being present at the...
dillonheraldonline.com
2022 Year In Review: January-June
It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
Florence News Journal
Masons join together to make donation
Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
columbiametro.com
Fear, Faith, and Fillings
For a child of two working parents living in a rural Southern town, Gary Bethea experienced a childhood that was relatively commonplace prior to his kidnapping at age 16. He was a naturally gifted student who preferred recess, football, and good old-fashioned outdoor fun to spending much time on schoolwork.
WMBF
Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Developer wants to rezone Waites Island land from Scenic to suburban development.
A local development group is requesting rezoning approval of an area of Little River Neck Road adjacent to Waites Island. The land is currently zoned Scenic & Conservation. The request is on the agenda for this week’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting, scheduled for January 5, 2023. The developer...
County Crime Report
LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that a Glock firearm was stolen from their unsecured vehicle. LAURINBURG — A resident of Sigma Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had discharged a firearm into their unoccupied vehicle.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
WMBF
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to the Horry County coroner. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News that Emmanuel Melvin was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90, between Old Chesterfield and Andrew roads.
WMBF
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Leaves Dillon Christian School With 62-20 Win
The Lake View Lady Wild Gators invaded the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors gym and left with a 62-20 win. Lake View’s defense held Dillon Christian to only 2 points in the first period. By halftime, Lake View held a commanding lead. Lake View’s Gwendasia Page lead all scorers...
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School JV Boys Defeat Thomas Sumter Academy, 34-12
The Dillon Christian School Warriors defeated the visiting Thomas Sumter Academy 34-12 in junior varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Friday, December 2. The Warriors placed 12 points onto the scoreboard in the first period while holding the Generals scoreless. In the second period of play, the Warriors scored 5 points, and the Generals placed 2 points onto the scoreboard. In the third period of play, the Warriors scored 12 points while the Generals scored 7 points. In the final period of play, the Warriors managed to score 5 points.
