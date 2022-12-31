Read full article on original website
The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You SpeechlessTravel MavenLaurinburg, NC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
wpde.com
Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School JV Boys Defeat Thomas Sumter Academy, 34-12
The Dillon Christian School Warriors defeated the visiting Thomas Sumter Academy 34-12 in junior varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Friday, December 2. The Warriors placed 12 points onto the scoreboard in the first period while holding the Generals scoreless. In the second period of play, the Warriors scored 5 points, and the Generals placed 2 points onto the scoreboard. In the third period of play, the Warriors scored 12 points while the Generals scored 7 points. In the final period of play, the Warriors managed to score 5 points.
Florence News Journal
Masons join together to make donation
Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Christian School Girls Basketball v. Thomas Sumter
The Thomas Sumter Lady Generals picked up a 37-19 win over the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors on Friday, December 2, in Dillon in varsity basketball action. The Lady Generals scored 9 points while holding the Lady Warriors to 4 points in the first period of play. In the second period of play, Dillon scored 4 points, and Thomas Sumter scored 8 points. In the third period of play, the Lady Generals placed 12 points on the scoreboard, and the Lady Warriors placed 5 points on the scoreboard. Dillon was held to 6 points in the final period while Thomas Sumter managed 8 points.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Leaves Dillon Christian School With 62-20 Win
The Lake View Lady Wild Gators invaded the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors gym and left with a 62-20 win. Lake View’s defense held Dillon Christian to only 2 points in the first period. By halftime, Lake View held a commanding lead. Lake View’s Gwendasia Page lead all scorers...
columbiametro.com
Fear, Faith, and Fillings
For a child of two working parents living in a rural Southern town, Gary Bethea experienced a childhood that was relatively commonplace prior to his kidnapping at age 16. He was a naturally gifted student who preferred recess, football, and good old-fashioned outdoor fun to spending much time on schoolwork.
dillonheraldonline.com
2022 Year In Review: January-June
It’s been quite a year in Dillon County. Here are some of the things that made headlines in 2022:. JANUARY 4: Temporary Restraining Order prevents Robbie Coward from being sworn in as Latta mayor…Town of Latta Council members Lizzie Crawford, Robert McIntyre, and Marcus McGirt sworn into office.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Marlboro Bulldogs Defeat Dillon Wildcats 51-26 In Basketball
The Marlboro Bulldogs defeated the Dillon Wildcats 51-26 in varsity basketball played in Dillon on Tuesday, December 6. The Wildcats started “cold” and did not score in the first period of play while Marlboro placed 9 points onto the scoreboard. Dillon’s poor shooting continued in the second quarter before managing 6 points while Marlboro scored 17 points to take a 26-6 lead at halftime. Dillon scored 8 points in the third period while Marlboro scored 9 points.
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Carolina Academy Picks Up A 52-25 Win Over Dillon Christian School
The Carolina Academy Lady Bobcats picked up a 52-25 win over the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors varsity basketball team played in Dillon on Friday, December 9. The Lady Bobcats led 13-8 after the first period of play. When the buzzer sounded to end the first half, The Lady Warriors were down 26-17. After 3 periods of play, the Lady Bobcats were up 45-24. Dillon Christian School’s Chloe Powell connected for 16 points with six 2-point baskets and 4 free throws while Lily King sank 3 free throws. Braylin Carter had a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points. Bo Richardson added a 2-point basket.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
Hundreds gather to remember Horry County 8-year-old who died of cancer on Christmas Eve
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to remember an 8-year-old Horry County boy who died from cancer on Christmas Eve. Jonah Burton was surrounded by his entire family as he took his last breath at home. “We were all taking a photo, and I watched his heart or his chest go […]
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
WMBF
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
wpde.com
Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot by Conway officer, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting […]
