Abby Meyers dribbles the ball in Maryland women’s basketball’s 81-56 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 11, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Dribbling around the arc, Diamond Miller moved toward the basket and bounced the ball behind her back to avoid a steal. With four Rutgers players surrounding her, she made a tough layup while being fouled.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO