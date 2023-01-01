ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett speaks on TCU QB Max Duggan: 'He's the heart and soul of that team'

Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan should not be here. But that’s the beauty of college football, isn’t it?. The 2 signal callers will face off in the National Championship next week after downing their respective Peach and Fiesta Bowl opponents. Georgia was the favorite against Ohio State, which gave the Bulldogs everything it had. TCU was the underdog and shocked No. 2 Michigan with a thrilling game, seeing the Horned Frogs and 1st-year HC Sonny Dykes come out on top, 51-45.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd

Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Cities Prioritize Police over People

Fort Worth spends six times more on criminal justice than community services. Texas’ five largest cities—Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth—spend far more on criminal justice than on community services, and in the case of Fort Worth, more than six times as much. This is according to a recent study by the Social Movement Support Lab that analyzed the budgets of the largest cities in the United States to determine the ratio of spending on mass criminalization—including police departments, court systems, and corrections departments—to spending on community care—services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday

DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
DALLAS, TX
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses

Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

What to expect from rain & storms during 1st Monday of 2023 in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and 2023 is wasting no time to get to some stormy and rainy weather in North Texas. Could this be an omen of good luck?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Monday will see some possible storms during the late morning and afternoon, with some becoming strong-to-severe. Monday evening will see some storms as well with more rainfall expected.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BRIGGS, RYAN MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial Cairns

Burial Cairns are an unusual burial type. Some exist at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. In today’s modern world, many end-of-life options are available to us. Standard burial. Cremation. Ashes in an urn at home. Ashes in a Columbarium. Ashes scattered at sea. Why, we can even buy containers that will turn our ashes into different trees.
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
FORT WORTH, TX

