Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
thecomeback.com
TCU may be without star player in title game
It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
KWTX
Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett speaks on TCU QB Max Duggan: 'He's the heart and soul of that team'
Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan should not be here. But that’s the beauty of college football, isn’t it?. The 2 signal callers will face off in the National Championship next week after downing their respective Peach and Fiesta Bowl opponents. Georgia was the favorite against Ohio State, which gave the Bulldogs everything it had. TCU was the underdog and shocked No. 2 Michigan with a thrilling game, seeing the Horned Frogs and 1st-year HC Sonny Dykes come out on top, 51-45.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
'Tickets are not cheap': TCU fans paying pretty penny for National Championship tickets
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
Texas Cities Prioritize Police over People
Fort Worth spends six times more on criminal justice than community services. Texas’ five largest cities—Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth—spend far more on criminal justice than on community services, and in the case of Fort Worth, more than six times as much. This is according to a recent study by the Social Movement Support Lab that analyzed the budgets of the largest cities in the United States to determine the ratio of spending on mass criminalization—including police departments, court systems, and corrections departments—to spending on community care—services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs.
fox4news.com
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday
DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses
Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
What to expect from rain & storms during 1st Monday of 2023 in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and 2023 is wasting no time to get to some stormy and rainy weather in North Texas. Could this be an omen of good luck?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Monday will see some possible storms during the late morning and afternoon, with some becoming strong-to-severe. Monday evening will see some storms as well with more rainfall expected.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BRIGGS, RYAN MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial Cairns
Burial Cairns are an unusual burial type. Some exist at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Mount Gilead Cemetery in Keller TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. In today’s modern world, many end-of-life options are available to us. Standard burial. Cremation. Ashes in an urn at home. Ashes in a Columbarium. Ashes scattered at sea. Why, we can even buy containers that will turn our ashes into different trees.
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
Say hello to some of the first North Texas babies born in the new year!
BURLESON, Texas — The new year has arrived, and North Texas is already saying hello to some new humans. Methodist Richardson Medical Center said it welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 5:44 a.m. Sunday. "Baby Aiden Cabrera couldn't wait for the first sunrise of 2023!" the hospital said...
fortworthreport.org
Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
