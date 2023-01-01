Read full article on original website
Annual New Year’s Tradition returns to Children’s Museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It’s a scene millions are familiar with ahead of the New Year. Anticipation as the countdown slowly trickles to zero– followed by joyous celebrations as we look towards the new year. At the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Saturday, that exact scene took place before noon– but instead of a ball drop, […]
WTHI
New year new health resolutions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When the new year roles around so do the many regular new year resolutions. According to CNN, getting physically fit is the top new year resolution of 2023. Making the goal is the easy part...sticking with it gives people problems. Charlie Brown is a personal...
WTHI
Vigo Co. commissioners kick off first-ever all-Republican session
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners started a historic chapter pm Tuesday. All three commissioners are Republican. It's a first for Vigo County. Tuesday was the first meeting with Chris Switzer, Mike Morris, and newcomer Mark Clinkenbeard. They decided to hold weekly meetings this year instead of...
WTHI
New Turn to the River project looks to build new plaza near city hall
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project could provide an area for community gatherings in Terre Haute. Art Spaces was awarded $450,000 from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for its "Turn to the River" project. The project hopes to build a plaza by the Wabash to bring people...
wbiw.com
2023 Winter Palooza is January 21 at Switchyard Park
BLOOMINGTON – Stop by Switchyard Park on January 21 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for a fun-filled afternoon of winter-themed crafts and activities during their Midwestern Winter Wonderland 2023 Winter Palooza. If there’s no natural snow, Bloomington Parks & Recreation will create some for the day. Admission...
WTHI
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
WTHI
Southern Illinois families welcome the New Year in fun, unique way
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - From going out for dinner and drinks with friends to just sitting at home and watching the ball drop in the Big Apple, there are several ways people welcomed the new year. In Lawrenceville Illinois, the family has decided to do things just a little differently.
WTHI
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
WTHI
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett files for re-election
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a major announcement from Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett. On Wednesday, Bennett told News 10 he has filed for re-election. Bennett said he still wakes up excited every day to work for the city of Terre Haute. He's been mayor since...
WTHI
"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history. It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday. Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday. Her journey to...
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists
BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
12 Points Revitalization begins first steps of 5-year plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As 2023 gets underway, the 12 Points Revitalization Committee is beginning their five-year plan to continue developing the community. The plan was announced last month, following months of planning and a series of community forums. Vice President for the organization Jennifer Mullen said they are focusing on beautification to start the […]
WTHI
"We vote you in office...help us!" Wabash Valley residents discuss what they'd like to see during 2023 Indiana legislative session
INDIANA (WTHI) - We're just one week away from the beginning of Indiana's 2023 legislative session. Area voters are making their voices heard on what they'd like to see lawmakers take action on. News 10 went out and talked with several voters earlier today about what they'd like to see...
WTHI
Terre Haute police department opening for applications
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department will be accepting applications for its Probationary Patrolman position. Applications for the position will open Monday, January 9. Applications will no longer be accepted after February 28. Candidates will need to go through several exams, a background check, and the...
WTHI
Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
