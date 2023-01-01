ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Annual New Year’s Tradition returns to Children’s Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It’s a scene millions are familiar with ahead of the New Year. Anticipation as the countdown slowly trickles to zero– followed by joyous celebrations as we look towards the new year. At the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Saturday, that exact scene took place before noon– but instead of a ball drop, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New year new health resolutions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When the new year roles around so do the many regular new year resolutions. According to CNN, getting physically fit is the top new year resolution of 2023. Making the goal is the easy part...sticking with it gives people problems. Charlie Brown is a personal...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo Co. commissioners kick off first-ever all-Republican session

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners started a historic chapter pm Tuesday. All three commissioners are Republican. It's a first for Vigo County. Tuesday was the first meeting with Chris Switzer, Mike Morris, and newcomer Mark Clinkenbeard. They decided to hold weekly meetings this year instead of...
wbiw.com

2023 Winter Palooza is January 21 at Switchyard Park

BLOOMINGTON – Stop by Switchyard Park on January 21 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for a fun-filled afternoon of winter-themed crafts and activities during their Midwestern Winter Wonderland 2023 Winter Palooza. If there’s no natural snow, Bloomington Parks & Recreation will create some for the day. Admission...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Local families celebrated the new year before midnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett files for re-election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a major announcement from Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett. On Wednesday, Bennett told News 10 he has filed for re-election. Bennett said he still wakes up excited every day to work for the city of Terre Haute. He's been mayor since...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists

BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Revitalization begins first steps of 5-year plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As 2023 gets underway, the 12 Points Revitalization Committee is beginning their five-year plan to continue developing the community. The plan was announced last month, following months of planning and a series of community forums. Vice President for the organization Jennifer Mullen said they are focusing on beautification to start the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute police department opening for applications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department will be accepting applications for its Probationary Patrolman position. Applications for the position will open Monday, January 9. Applications will no longer be accepted after February 28. Candidates will need to go through several exams, a background check, and the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

