The new year 2023 starts with fifty different graphics cards from 182 euros to 1379 euros, which we have linked for you, and which are available at comparatively low prices, from at least one of our partner stores by stock or available at a late rate. In the presentation class, we divide the graphics card into three classes, wherein the limit between classes is of course fluid. We also want the price, but there are no graphics card models. The two new flagships from AMD and Nvidia, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, aren’t represented in the links, because they are too expensive, given their good performance. The Nvidia RTX 3050 and 3080 to 3090 Ti series are too expensive for performance. AMD has no good deals for the Radeon RX 6800 XT, and finally, the RX 6600 XT has finally been replaced by the now cheaper RX 6650 XT, so we don’t see them anymore.

1 DAY AGO