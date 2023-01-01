Read full article on original website
CNET
Asus Joins the 18-inch Gaming Laptop Club
Asus' CES gaming laptop announcements seem to touch every single model in its portfolio, and include 2023's biggest gaming hardware trend (so far), an 18-inch gaming laptop. Yes, there are also the usual everything-is-updated-to-2023-generation components, like Intel 13th-gen H and HX-series processors and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs (as well as "next-gen" AMD CPUs and GPUs, which we're expecting to hear about during the keynote on Wednesday night, Jan. 4). The company has announced a couple of interesting gaming monitors as well.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Intel unveils new Raptor Lake P and U class processors for thin and light laptops
Intel made its laptop processor lineup a lot more diverse last year with the introduction of new P and U models alongside the usual SKUs. That is set to continue this release cycle as well, as Intel has unveiled several new low-power CPUs to compliment the performance-focused HX and H lineup. OEMs such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Samsung, and others are expected to launch over 300 laptops using the aforementioned class of processors.
TechSpot
Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU looks seriously quick, 55% faster than RTX 3080 Ti mobile
Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.
Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. GeForce RTX 4080
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.
Motley Fool
Ars Technica
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, launching January 5 for $799
It’s still not what most people would consider “affordable,” but if you want to get into Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4000 series for less than $1,000, you’ll have a chance in a couple of days. The company’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will launch on January 5 starting at $799, $400 less than the MSRP of the RTX 4080 and $100 less than the originally planned 12GB version of the 4080.
game-news24.com
Buy digital art books. Click on the link to AMD and Nvidia, with $3.21
The new year 2023 starts with fifty different graphics cards from 182 euros to 1379 euros, which we have linked for you, and which are available at comparatively low prices, from at least one of our partner stores by stock or available at a late rate. In the presentation class, we divide the graphics card into three classes, wherein the limit between classes is of course fluid. We also want the price, but there are no graphics card models. The two new flagships from AMD and Nvidia, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, aren’t represented in the links, because they are too expensive, given their good performance. The Nvidia RTX 3050 and 3080 to 3090 Ti series are too expensive for performance. AMD has no good deals for the Radeon RX 6800 XT, and finally, the RX 6600 XT has finally been replaced by the now cheaper RX 6650 XT, so we don’t see them anymore.
game-news24.com
A defective batch is to blame for overheating problems at the Radeon RX 7900, rumor says
As previously mentioned, Roman der8auer Hartung conducted an examination of the problem of running temperatures of the Radeon RX 7900 video card. That’s also confirmed by Igor Valossek of Igors Lab. While at least one batch of RX 7900 video cards left the assembly line with an evaporation defect....
Intel launches new entry-level Core i3 N-series mobile CPUs
Intel expands its entry-level CPU category with the all-new N-Series, including Core i3 performance options, for all-day efficiency in the classroom and beyond.
Nvidia bringing RTX 4080s to GeForce Now with DLSS 3 and 240Hz mode support
Nvidia's game streaming service is also expanding to new regions across the globe.
Android Authority
Intel's 13th-gen mobile processor delivers the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel revealed its top-shelf chip, as well as the rest of its 13th-gen lineup. Intel has unveiled the new Core i9-13980HX. The new laptop CPU offers 24 cores and a speed of 5.6GHz. Intel has also revealed the rest of its 13th-gen lineup as well. Intel’s Raptor Lake CPUs launched...
techaiapp.com
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival. To make the process of choosing a new graphics card a little...
Intel Evo laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs will deliver better battery life and Intel Unison on select devices
Intel just announced the latest generation of its Intel Evo standard. Laptops featuring the Intel Evo badge will deliver better battery life than the previous generation and select models will support Intel Unison.
Digital Trends
Nvidia brings the mighty RTX 4090 to laptops at CES 2023
In huge news for laptop gamers, Nvidia’s RTX 40-series is coming to laptops, and despite previous expectations, the new lineup includes something for everyone. During its CES 2023 keynote, Nvidia revealed that the full range of RTX 4000 cards is coming out. The list includes the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070, RTX 4060, and even the budget RTX 4050. Here’s everything we know about Nvidia’s new laptop arsenal.
