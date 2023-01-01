Matt Wayne Ghee, 60, of Sandyville, WV passed away December 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA from injuries sustained in a fire. He was born August 30, 1962 in Montgomery, WV, son of the late Billy and Doris (Thomas) Ghee. For many years Matt worked in both the furniture and plumbing industries. He loved being outdoors, doing anything from bow hunting and fishing to hunting for ginseng and mushrooms. Matt also enjoyed tinkering with engines and machines. He was a skilled craftsman in woodworking and could build anything from nothing.

SANDYVILLE, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO