ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Veltri drops 35 points in home loss to Grafton, 66-61

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a career night from JT Veltri, the Grafton Bearcats narrowly dropped a 66-61 thriller at home to an undefeated South Harrison Hawks squad on Tuesday. The Hawks escaped Grafton unscathed in large part thanks to the their veteran trio of Austin Peck, Corey...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Lady Patriots fall to Belington and East, win against Mountaineer Middle

The Lady Patriots went 1-2 in the leadup to the holiday break, falling to Belington and East Fairmont, and picking up a win over Mountaineer Middle School. The Lady Patriots fell to Belington by a score of 51-23 on Dec. 13. Addy Murray led the team in scoring with nine points while grabbing five rebounds in the game. Kyra Vison had seven points, and Alexis Piggie notched five markers. Reghan Carson led the team in rebounding in the loss with six boards.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Putnam leads Lewis County past Preston

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County started slow on Tuesday night against Preston and got better each quarter as they incrementally built on to their lead throughout the night to come away with a 62-40 victory over the Knights. Preston got off to a strong start, taking an...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

LC Wrestling competes in Big 10-Cardinal Showdown

The Lewis County High School wrestling team participated in the inaugural Big 10-Cardinal Conference Challenge held at Fairmont Senior Field House. The tournament was set up as a duals tournament, which had Lewis County paired up with several teams, including some Big 10 opponents. The format for the Challenge had originally been a two-day tournament but had changed to a one-day tournament for reasons unknown. Head coach Larry J Bush explained that they are still working out the kinks and hopefully the event will grow and improve next year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Minutemen impressive in 2-0 showing at App. Glass Winter Classic

Lewis County used big opening and closing quarters powered by good passing and balanced scoring as the Minutemen took down Magnolia, 70-53, in the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic in Weston on Thursday night. Both teams got off to a slow start on offense until two minutes to go in the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Patriot Wrestlers take 3rd at Glenville Meet

The Robert L. Bland Middle School Patriots Wrestling team picked up an impressive third place finish out of 12 teams at a recent event held at Glenville’s Lilly Gym despite being a young and relatively inexperienced squad with over half of the 17 wrestlers on the team being in their first year in the sports.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Bifano.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fueled by aggressive play on both sides of the ball, the Bridg…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School sophomores consider career possibilities with speaker series

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — About 240 Bridgeport High School sophomores were introduced recently to a batch of medical career opportunities available through WVU Medicine. Before winter break began, WVU Medicine United Hospital Center School of Radiologic Technology Program Director Tavia DeFazio and Clinical Preceptor Abby Kovalck visited students in the school auditorium.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Ohio suspect arrested in Harrison County (West Virginia) following vehicle pursuit

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle pursuit through Harrison County on Tuesday led to an Ohio man’s arrest. Harrison County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Zachary Mealey filed a criminal complaint for Dean Flynn, of Bristolville, Ohio, alleging Flynn of fleeing with reckless indifference Tuesday after a welfare check by the Anmoore Police Department along Parkway Avenue. Shinnston Police had received information from Porter County Sheriff’s officials in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction and the Ohio vehicle tracked to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clarksburg.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr.

JANE LEW — Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr., 77, of Weston, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born in Norwich, CT, on July 27, 1945, a son of the late Joseph Francis Riley and Mary Rose Caisse Riley.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Matt Wayne Ghee

Matt Wayne Ghee, 60, of Sandyville, WV passed away December 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA from injuries sustained in a fire. He was born August 30, 1962 in Montgomery, WV, son of the late Billy and Doris (Thomas) Ghee. For many years Matt worked in both the furniture and plumbing industries. He loved being outdoors, doing anything from bow hunting and fishing to hunting for ginseng and mushrooms. Matt also enjoyed tinkering with engines and machines. He was a skilled craftsman in woodworking and could build anything from nothing.
SANDYVILLE, WV
WVNews

Julia 'JuJu' Dee Hull

Heaven has been graced with the arrival of its newest angel, Julia “JuJu” Dee Hull, 52, of French Creek, who went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She blessed this Earth and the lives of her...
FRENCH CREEK, WV
WVNews

Annabelle Gaunt Tolliver

Annabelle Gaunt Tolliver, 87, of Buckhannon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born in Kanawha Head on December 9, 1935, a daughter of the late Emmett Jonathan and Favor Audria Sargent Gaunt.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lila Marie Lofton See

Lila Marie Lofton See, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, departed this life on December 16, 2022, at Serenity Care Home. She was born October 4, 1933, in Hardy County, WV, to the late Homer and Sadie (Sions) Lofton. Lila was the 4th child of 13 children. She was preceded in...
BUCKHANNON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy