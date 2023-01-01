Read full article on original website
WVNews
Veltri drops 35 points in home loss to Grafton, 66-61
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a career night from JT Veltri, the Grafton Bearcats narrowly dropped a 66-61 thriller at home to an undefeated South Harrison Hawks squad on Tuesday. The Hawks escaped Grafton unscathed in large part thanks to the their veteran trio of Austin Peck, Corey...
WVNews
Lady Patriots fall to Belington and East, win against Mountaineer Middle
The Lady Patriots went 1-2 in the leadup to the holiday break, falling to Belington and East Fairmont, and picking up a win over Mountaineer Middle School. The Lady Patriots fell to Belington by a score of 51-23 on Dec. 13. Addy Murray led the team in scoring with nine points while grabbing five rebounds in the game. Kyra Vison had seven points, and Alexis Piggie notched five markers. Reghan Carson led the team in rebounding in the loss with six boards.
WVNews
Putnam leads Lewis County past Preston
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County started slow on Tuesday night against Preston and got better each quarter as they incrementally built on to their lead throughout the night to come away with a 62-40 victory over the Knights. Preston got off to a strong start, taking an...
WVNews
LC Wrestling competes in Big 10-Cardinal Showdown
The Lewis County High School wrestling team participated in the inaugural Big 10-Cardinal Conference Challenge held at Fairmont Senior Field House. The tournament was set up as a duals tournament, which had Lewis County paired up with several teams, including some Big 10 opponents. The format for the Challenge had originally been a two-day tournament but had changed to a one-day tournament for reasons unknown. Head coach Larry J Bush explained that they are still working out the kinks and hopefully the event will grow and improve next year.
WVNews
Minutemen impressive in 2-0 showing at App. Glass Winter Classic
Lewis County used big opening and closing quarters powered by good passing and balanced scoring as the Minutemen took down Magnolia, 70-53, in the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic in Weston on Thursday night. Both teams got off to a slow start on offense until two minutes to go in the...
WVNews
Patriot Wrestlers take 3rd at Glenville Meet
The Robert L. Bland Middle School Patriots Wrestling team picked up an impressive third place finish out of 12 teams at a recent event held at Glenville’s Lilly Gym despite being a young and relatively inexperienced squad with over half of the 17 wrestlers on the team being in their first year in the sports.
WVNews
Btayden Edgell dribbles off of the point.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In its first taste of action against a sectional opponent this …
WVNews
Bifano.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fueled by aggressive play on both sides of the ball, the Bridg…
WVNews
Small stretch of I-79 south near Fairmont, West Virginia, to close Thursday for emergency pothole repair
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A half-mile stretch of Interstate 79 southbound in Marion County will close for part of the day Thursday for emergency pothole repair. Both southbound lanes will be closed from milepost 135 to 134.5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the state Division of Highways.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School sophomores consider career possibilities with speaker series
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — About 240 Bridgeport High School sophomores were introduced recently to a batch of medical career opportunities available through WVU Medicine. Before winter break began, WVU Medicine United Hospital Center School of Radiologic Technology Program Director Tavia DeFazio and Clinical Preceptor Abby Kovalck visited students in the school auditorium.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissions wraps up a successful 2022
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the book on 2022 closed, Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott is looking back on 18 years of work in the county, and he believes that while he’s retiring, Marion County is in a stronger position than ever heading into 2023. Elliott...
WVNews
Ohio suspect arrested in Harrison County (West Virginia) following vehicle pursuit
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle pursuit through Harrison County on Tuesday led to an Ohio man’s arrest. Harrison County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Zachary Mealey filed a criminal complaint for Dean Flynn, of Bristolville, Ohio, alleging Flynn of fleeing with reckless indifference Tuesday after a welfare check by the Anmoore Police Department along Parkway Avenue. Shinnston Police had received information from Porter County Sheriff’s officials in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction and the Ohio vehicle tracked to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr.
JANE LEW — Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr., 77, of Weston, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born in Norwich, CT, on July 27, 1945, a son of the late Joseph Francis Riley and Mary Rose Caisse Riley.
WVNews
Matt Wayne Ghee
Matt Wayne Ghee, 60, of Sandyville, WV passed away December 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA from injuries sustained in a fire. He was born August 30, 1962 in Montgomery, WV, son of the late Billy and Doris (Thomas) Ghee. For many years Matt worked in both the furniture and plumbing industries. He loved being outdoors, doing anything from bow hunting and fishing to hunting for ginseng and mushrooms. Matt also enjoyed tinkering with engines and machines. He was a skilled craftsman in woodworking and could build anything from nothing.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, authorities offer winter weather safety advice
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With winter now in full swing, officials with the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Marion County’s Sheriff’s Office have a number of safety tips. Both Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle and Marion County Department of Homeland Security...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials share their new year's resolutions for a successful 2023
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the coming of a new year, many of Marion County’s leaders are setting goals and planning for success in 2023, hoping that the year to come will be fruitful, impactful and beneficial to all residents of the county. Fairmont City Manager Valerie...
WVNews
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Cookies & Cocoa Run winners announced; Snowball Run on January 7
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital held the fourth annual Cookies and Cocoa Run on Saturday, December 7, with eight participants. The top three places were Charlie Kirkpatrick in first, Owen Debar in second, and Dr. Matthew Malone in third. The hospital will continue its series of walk/run events with...
WVNews
Julia 'JuJu' Dee Hull
Heaven has been graced with the arrival of its newest angel, Julia “JuJu” Dee Hull, 52, of French Creek, who went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She blessed this Earth and the lives of her...
WVNews
Annabelle Gaunt Tolliver
Annabelle Gaunt Tolliver, 87, of Buckhannon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born in Kanawha Head on December 9, 1935, a daughter of the late Emmett Jonathan and Favor Audria Sargent Gaunt.
WVNews
Lila Marie Lofton See
Lila Marie Lofton See, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, departed this life on December 16, 2022, at Serenity Care Home. She was born October 4, 1933, in Hardy County, WV, to the late Homer and Sadie (Sions) Lofton. Lila was the 4th child of 13 children. She was preceded in...
