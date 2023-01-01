Read full article on original website
Firearm dealers ask Supreme Court to defang New York’s new regulations
Joining the gun owners that brought a challenge a week and a half earlier, a group of business owners asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that New York's latest crackdown on guns is unconstitutional.
Former Dallas County Commissioner J.J.Koch appointed by Governor to Criminal District Court judge
Dallas County Republican J.J. Koch may have lost his seat on the Commissioner’s Court, but he has a new seat on the bench. Today Governor Greg Abbott appointed Koch to fill out the term in Dallas County Criminal District Court 2
