Silver Spring, MD

montgomerycountymd.gov

Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Twenty-Five-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old from Clarksburg. Vanessa Henderson was last seen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m., in the 13700 block...
CLARKSBURG, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Missing Fourteen-Year-Old from Rockville

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Kirill Matveeva, a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Matveeva was last seen at approximately 9 a.m., on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Bethesda Residential Burglary

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them.
BETHESDA, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Registration Now Open for Montgomery County’s Office of Human Rights Maryland Civil Rights Educational Freedom Experience

Registration is now open for the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights 2023 Maryland Civil Rights Educational Freedom Experience. The annual bus tour retraces the Freedom Trail, the Montgomery (Ala.) Bus Boycott, the Greensboro sit-ins, voting rights and other significant events of the Civil Rights movement. The tour will leave...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

