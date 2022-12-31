Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Grizzlies enter a Sunday showdown with the Jazz without their star guard. Ja Morant missed his sixth game of the season, sitting due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Memphis is 2-3 without Morant, who’s averaging 27.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 8.0 apg thus far. The Grizzlies...
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas questionable; CJ McCollum out Saturday for Dallas game
Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant ascends to No. 3; Nikola Jokic remains on top
Despite leading the Eastern Conference in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, Kevin Durant cracks the top three of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder for the first time. So, maybe it’s fitting the hardware awaiting at the end of this journey is dubbed...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
To start a 10-day, five-game road trip, the Cavs face the Denver Nuggets tonight. Denver is on the second night of a back-to-back after hosting the Los Angeles Clippers last night. The Nuggets are leading the Northwestern Division and sit at the top of the Western Conference. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally...
NBA
SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
NBA
LaVine hits 11 threes, Vucevic secures triple-double as Bulls beat Sixers
Could the Bulls be the greatest sub-.500 team in NBA history?. Perhaps with Friday’s 126-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that previously included wins over Eastern Conference powers Miami, Brooklyn and Milwaukee to raise the Bulls record to 18-21 on the wings of 41 points and 11 of 13 threes from Zach LaVine.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
NBA
76ers Close Homestand Against Chicago Bulls | Gameday Report 38/83
The 76ers (23-14) have a shot to cap a perfect three-game homestand Friday, hosting the Chicago Bulls (17-21) for the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Sixers won their first matchup with the Bulls on Oct. 29, 114-109, in Chicago. Joel Embiid led the way...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)
The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
NBA
Lakers Sign Sterling Brown to 10-Day Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Brown (6’5”, 219) has appeared in 264 games (29 starts) across five seasons with Dallas (2021-22), Houston (2020-21) and Milwaukee (2017-20), averaging...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Larry Nance Jr. could make return from injury vs. Nets
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are not available right now for New Orleans, but starting wing Herb Jones recently returned from a multi-game absence and the Pelicans hope to get key frontcourt reserve Larry Nance Jr. back in uniform soon, possibly even in Friday’s home game vs. Brooklyn (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports, ESPN, 99.5 FM). Nance is listed as questionable due to right shoulder soreness, saying after shootaround that he will work out pregame and make a decision on his status.
NBA
Kevin Durant (right knee) exits early due to injury vs. Heat
Kevin Durant achieved a career milestone Sunday, but was denied a chance to finish out the game against Miami. Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s drive was stuffed at the rim by Ben Simmons, and the momentum sent him falling into Durant’s space. Butler landed facing away from Durant and rolled on his prone leg, taking down the Nets’ star.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West
The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
"Really Smart Player" | Markkanen Returns To Chicago As Jazz Face Bulls On Saturday Night
When he entered the NBA in 2017, the hype was through the roof for Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland was viewed so highly that the Chicago Bulls — one of the league's most storied franchises — traded away perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler for Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft.
NBA
NBA CrunchTime: How to watch free with the NBA App
NBA CrunchTime delivers all of the highlights from around the league in one place. Watch the final minutes of every matchup for FREE only in the NBA App. Here’s what you need to know before the next NBA CrunchTime tips off in the NBA App. What Is NBA CrunchTime?
NBA
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96
D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert...
NBA
Boston Bounces Back in Dallas with Biggest Road Win of Season
After dropping the first two games of a four-game Western Conference trip in convincing fashion, an optimistic Jaylen Brown looked ahead to Boston’s next matchup in Dallas calling it “a perfect time to get back on track.”. A 29-point victory over the hottest team in the NBA Thursday...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic are embarking on their longest road trip of the season. The Magic’s five-game journey that spans over the course of 10 days tips off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Due in part to players being in and out of Orlando’s...
Comments / 0