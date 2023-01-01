ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Wrightsell’s 19 help CSU Fullerton beat CSU Northridge 64-52

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 19 points in CSU Fullerton’s 64-52 win against CSU Northridge on Saturday night.

Wrightsell also added 10 rebounds for the Titans (7-7). Jalen Harris scored 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Vincent Lee finished 4 of 11 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Atin Wright led the way for the Matadors (3-10) with 13 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for CSU Northridge. In addition, Ethan Igbanugo finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play again on Thursday. CSU Fullerton visits UC Riverside and CSU Northridge hosts Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

