WLFI.com
January 2, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dense Fog to Rain & Storms with Record Warmth....Then Some Snow
Areas of dense fog will linger in the viewing area until near 2-3 a.m., then disperse as round of widespread rainfall & a few t'storms passes. Before that, patchy drizzle & patchy light rain with the fog is possible. The rainfall should exit by mid-morning tomorrow as temperatures warm to...
WLFI.com
January 1, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-143-Year Old Record In Jeopardy Tuesday, Window for Wet Snow & Bitter Cold In Late January to Early February (with a Look Into Next Summer, As Well)...
Where will winter be over the next few days? West & north of our area!. Areas of dense fog is likely tonight with patchy drizzle & patchy light rain. Lows will vary 38-49 from north to south. Highs of 50-60 are expected by tomorrow evening with patchy to areas of...
WLFI.com
Broadband, animal shelter, road projects coming to Tippecanoe County in 2023
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week, News 18 checked in with Greater Lafayette mayors about their highlights from last year. Now, we're hearing from a commissioner about what 2022 meant for Tippecanoe County. Commissioners President Tracy Brown pointed to the county's new central office building on South 18th...
WLFI.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Storm at Almost Home Humane Society
It's time for another installment of Pet of the Week on News 18 Weekend Report. We have a story to share with you of a very special dog waiting for her forever home. She's at the Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette. As Lisa Montgomery tells us, this senior gal is big in more ways than one.
WLFI.com
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
WLFI.com
Watching sports locally at DT Kirby's
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There are many places to celebrate local sports and get together with peers to watch the game. Sports bars such as Lafayette’s DT Kirby's allow sports fans to come together and watch play by play. With football coming to its championships soon and...
WLFI.com
What to do when you lose a pet
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pets can take off or get lost at any time, but no season is more worrisome for this than Winter. The Winter season is the most dangerous to lose a pet in due to hazardous weather and longer periods of darkness. It’s important to...
WLFI.com
Coroner IDs Lafayette's late-Sunday homicide victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A late-Sunday homicide victim has been identified as Anthony Holdbrook, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. Costello couldn't released the victim's age, noting authorities have several different dates of birth. Lafayette police say Holdbrook was killed in a shooting at 11:51 p.m. in the...
WLFI.com
Coroner releases Lafayette homicide victim's age
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello on Tuesday released the age of a Lafayette homicide victim. Authorities looked into several dates of birth for Anthony Holdbrook before deciding he was 18 years old. As we've reported, Holdbrook was found on the ground with at least one...
WLFI.com
Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
WLFI.com
Sheriff's office expansion close to opening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An expansion to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is close to opening. You might have noticed construction throughout 2022 near the county law enforcement building on Duncan Road. Most of the sheriff's office investigative operations will be moving into the building. That will free up...
WLFI.com
Lost dog returned to owners with help from strangers
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Community of Frankfort came together to return a dog to its owners in time for the new year. Ben and Cherri Flora's beagle-dachshund mix, Misty, escaped from their yard on Christmas night in dangerously cold temperatures. "We were just so scared the first few...
WLFI.com
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
