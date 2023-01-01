Our Wednesday morning commute is messy. Most areas are reporting partially to completely snow covered roads, and drivers can expect additional accumulation and patchy blowing snow. The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning indicating additional travel impacts have been extended until 6 pm today for the North Shore of Lake County, South St. Louis County, and the rest of east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin south of there. Temperatures here will be steady today in upper 20s to low 30s. Areas to the north that aren’t in weather headlines may be grazed by light snow, but can otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid-20s.

LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO