Ashland County, WI

WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Periods of snow and breezy winds linger

Our Wednesday morning commute is messy. Most areas are reporting partially to completely snow covered roads, and drivers can expect additional accumulation and patchy blowing snow. The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning indicating additional travel impacts have been extended until 6 pm today for the North Shore of Lake County, South St. Louis County, and the rest of east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin south of there. Temperatures here will be steady today in upper 20s to low 30s. Areas to the north that aren’t in weather headlines may be grazed by light snow, but can otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid-20s.
LAKE COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm moves through tonight

Our first storm of the New Year looks to bring some heavy snow, gusty winds, and terrible road conditions. It won’t be horrible all over but it will be bad from the Twin Ports-south. Road conditions will likely have blowing and drifting snow through much of east central Minnesota and all of Wisconsin. Heavy snow to go along with winds that could blow as high as 40 mph, will make the Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday morning commute difficult.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland

Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wdsm710.com

Snow Expected Into Wednesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today

We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Snow reports coming in

Tuesday’s evening commute became messy as snow edged into the Northland and continued through the overnight making for a snowcovered morning commute. Snow is expected to continue around and south of the Head of Lake Superior through Wednesday. Snow clears out from the northwest Wednesday night and Thursday. The...
DULUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Snow & Some Wind Wednesday

The light snow will continue Tuesday night, lasting through the first half of Wednesday. The higher end totals will miss us to the NW, where SW MN to north-central MN could see upwards of 6-12″. Locally, we will see a trace to 4″, with the higher totals locally trending closer to I-35 & Highway 14. Wind will remain a bit breezy as well, gusting to 20-25 mph at times, keeping the tricky travel in place throughout Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
MINNESOTA STATE

