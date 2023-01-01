Alexandar Georgiev pulled in Avalanche loss to Maple Leafs; MacKinnon returns to lineup

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, left, looks to block a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Aston-Reese during the second period Saturday in Denver. The Associated Press

DENVER • The Avalanche turned their calendar to 2023 with a whimper.

Toronto spoiled the New Year’s Eve party at Ball Arena, and Nathan MacKinnon’s return from injury, handing Colorado a 6-2 loss Saturday night. Starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was pulled late in the second period after allowing five goals on 24 shots. But don’t pin the defeat all on him.

The Avs — dropping to a 19-13-3 this season — stumbled from the start.

“We weren’t at the level we needed to be tonight,” forward Andrew Cogliano said. “We’re the ones to blame as players.”

Colorado opened the game with a 2-0 hole. Andreas Englund got picked on during both goals with Toronto forwards Mitchell Marner and Pierre Engvall using their speed to outmaneuver the Avalanche defenseman near the net. It illustrates a broader disturbing trend for Colorado in recent play.

The Avalanche, over their past five outings, have been outscored 7-2 in the first period.

Forward J.T. Compher delivered one of those Colorado goals Saturday night. He fired a wrist shot through traffic that beat Toronto netminder Matt Murray, Compher’s seventh goal of the season. He also tallied one assist as a bright spot for the Avs.

Toronto, in the second period, scored only 34 seconds into play to begin a flurry of goals — courtesy of Michael Bunting, Auston Matthews and TJ Brodie — that led to Georgiev’s removal from net.

He didn’t get much help, either. The Avalanche committed four penalties before the midway point of the game and lacked defensive cohesion all night. The Avs also failed on three power-play chances.

Colorado turned to Jonas Johansson as Georgiev’s replacement with backup goalie Pavel Francouz still recovering from an injury. Johansson closed the game stopping all seven shots he faced. It marked the first time that Georgiev has been pulled from a game this season.

“We’ve certainly seen (Georgiev) play better than he played tonight, which is why we made the change in goal,” Bednar said. “Sometimes, he’s sharp and can keep us in the game. We haven’t seen it since the Christmas break, the top of his game, from what we’ve seen earlier on in the year.”

Georgiev added: “I had a couple of goals (against) that I wish I could take back. When you play a skilled team like that, they scored a couple of nice ones, as well. Just kind of bad timing. It is what it is.”

MacKinnon, after missing 11 consecutive games with a lower-body injury, returned to play against Toronto. He recorded three shots on goal over 22:19 of ice time.

“A slow first. I felt better in the second and third,” MacKinnon said. “Nobody is down. We’ll all come together and play hard.”

What’s next: The Avalanche (19-13-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. Monday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.