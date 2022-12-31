Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball coach: The last Centralia tourney game ‘got away from us’
Members of the Evanston boys basketball team, especially newcomers to the program, spent the months of June through December learning just what is and isn’t a good shot for themselves and their teammates. That’s a lesson that’s been pretty well received, even if the Wildkits had to settle for...
James Bishop scores 40, George Washington beats Loyola Chicago
CHICAGO - James Bishop finished with 40 points for George Washington in a 97-87 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday night in an Atlantic 10 opener for both teams. Bishop was 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from the arc while making 11 of 12 free throws Colonials (7-7). Brendan Adams scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
travellemming.com
Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)
Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
starvedrock.media
Five St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars
Five St. Bede students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the current school year. Academy Principal Nick McLaughlin said the five selected were Kylie Cofoid of La Salle, Kristal De La Torre of Oglesby, Gianna Grivetti of Ladd, Madelyn Torrance of Granville and Isabella Villalobos of Princeton. Illinois State...
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
tourcounsel.com
The Promenade Bolingbrook | Shopping mall in Illinois
The Promenade Bolingbrook is a nice outdoor mall 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. It is one of the most pleasant malls in Chicago to walk and shop. It is well worth visiting for its entertainment, shopping and fun options. There is a Macy's store and other shopping options such as American Eagle, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Hollister and Ulta makeup store. One of its most famous and visited stores in Bass Pro Shops. This is a pretty fun store where they sell items for sports and outdoor activities.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
fox32chicago.com
Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
Yorkville Lottery player is a finalist for “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year”
The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that one of its players is once again in line to win $1 million with Powerball on New Year’s Eve. Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler from Yorkville, IL is one of 29 finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.
Man shot dead on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim, 52, was on the sidewalk on West Superior near South Lavergne around 4:18 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up with a gun. He was shot in the head and chest...
959theriver.com
Our Top 15 Most Popular Stories of 2022
Here’s a look back at the year that was on 959TheRiver.com. Each day, the DJs post one, sometimes multiple, posts on our website. Naturally, older posts tend to have higher numbers because they have been around longer. Here is a look at the ten posts with the most views in 2022.
fox32chicago.com
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
