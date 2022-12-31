ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

James Bishop scores 40, George Washington beats Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO - James Bishop finished with 40 points for George Washington in a 97-87 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday night in an Atlantic 10 opener for both teams. Bishop was 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from the arc while making 11 of 12 free throws Colonials (7-7). Brendan Adams scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
travellemming.com

Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)

Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Five St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars

Five St. Bede students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the current school year. Academy Principal Nick McLaughlin said the five selected were Kylie Cofoid of La Salle, Kristal De La Torre of Oglesby, Gianna Grivetti of Ladd, Madelyn Torrance of Granville and Isabella Villalobos of Princeton. Illinois State...
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Promenade Bolingbrook | Shopping mall in Illinois

The Promenade Bolingbrook is a nice outdoor mall 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. It is one of the most pleasant malls in Chicago to walk and shop. It is well worth visiting for its entertainment, shopping and fun options. There is a Macy's store and other shopping options such as American Eagle, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Hollister and Ulta makeup store. One of its most famous and visited stores in Bass Pro Shops. This is a pretty fun store where they sell items for sports and outdoor activities.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wgnradio.com

Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Our Top 15 Most Popular Stories of 2022

Here’s a look back at the year that was on 959TheRiver.com. Each day, the DJs post one, sometimes multiple, posts on our website. Naturally, older posts tend to have higher numbers because they have been around longer. Here is a look at the ten posts with the most views in 2022.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
CHICAGO, IL

