FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
midmajormadness.com
Siena makes a statement
There had been a confidence around Carmen Maciariello’s Siena team this offseason, even though they’d been picked 6th in the MAAC. This weekend, they made a statement, and the league is now well aware. Two wins in three days against two good teams on the road, winning in...
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls
Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
Best burger joints near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get a great burger in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best burger joints around Albany, according to Yelp.
Mechanicville bakery opening second shop in Malta
The Sugar Fairy Bakes, a from scratch community bakery in Mechanicville, is set to open its second location in Malta. Owner Stacie Blair made the announcement during the ribbon cutting at the Mechanicville shop's one year anniversary on December 17.
Eyewitness News
Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Kristin Vollero sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. Family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Vollero honored the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. This was her...
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
New Haven Independent
St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million
DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 89 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,519-square-foot home on Southwick Road in Westfield that sold for $282,000.
