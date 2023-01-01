ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

midmajormadness.com

Siena makes a statement

There had been a confidence around Carmen Maciariello’s Siena team this offseason, even though they’d been picked 6th in the MAAC. This weekend, they made a statement, and the league is now well aware. Two wins in three days against two good teams on the road, winning in...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls

Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Kristin Vollero sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. Family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Vollero honored the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. This was her...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Q 105.7

Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone

Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
FONDA, NY
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million

DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
DERBY, CT

