Proposals to Change the NH Constitution Abound in New Session

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
2 longtime Republican activists vie for chairmanship of New Hampshire party
CONCORD, N.H. — As Republicans in Washington try to figure out who will be the next speaker of the House, Republicans in New Hampshire are looking for a new chairman to head the state party. Steve Stepanek is stepping away after four years at the helm of the New...
Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year
When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Medicaid expansion will be among the bills up for a vote this session in New Hampshire. Lawmakers in the Granite State reconvene this week for the start of the new legislative session. State law requires them to reauthorize Medicaid funding. Lawmakers say about 52,000 low-income Granite...
Baker making last-minute appointments as he exits
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER is making some last-minute appointments to boards and commissions as he prepares to leave office. Last week, the governor named outgoing state rep Timothy Whelan of Barnstable and retired transportation executive Joseph Beggan to the 11-member Massachusetts Department of Transportation board and extended the terms of Leominister Mayor Dean Mazzarola and Timothy King, the president of the Massachusetts Police Association.
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
Mayors of 8 New Hampshire cities ask for state help to address issue of homelessness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayor of Manchester has issued a public call for help over the growing issue of homelessness in New Hampshire. A letter from Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and seven other mayors to the governor was sent in the wake of deaths and violence over the past few months.
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Countdown begins to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four years ago this month, the 2020 New Hampshire primary was, for all intents and purposes, already underway. Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren launched exploratory committees in December 2018. Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris all grabbed January headlines, with many more candidates on their heels.
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis
MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
Do gun rights make us safe?
I was disappointed to read the comments of retiring state Sen. Joe Benning about legislative proposals requiring safe storage of firearms following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Barre. He has a reputation as a thoughtful legislator, and I found his analysis that we need to have guns to...
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries, largely driven by drug overdoses, were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years.
Mass RMV to Remove Option for Customers to Opt Out of Automatic Voter Registration
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that effective Jan.1, 2023, the RMV is no longer allowed to offer the option for customers to opt out of automatic voter registration. The opportunity for driver's license and ID applicants to decline automatic voter registration is no...
Vermont Saw The Highest Percentage of Inbound Migration for the Second Consecutive Year
United Van Lines released the company's 46th Annual National Movers Study, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas. The study revealed that Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. The top reasons for moving to Vermont were jobs and family. Join...
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
Harmony Montgomery case shows Mass. child welfare system is still troubled
BOSTON — It was a case that rocked New England. Harmony Montgomery, with parental arrangements in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, had gone missing while with her father, Adam Montgomery, after being placed in his care. Several months passed. She was nowhere to be found. The governors and welfare systems...
State Officials Warn Emergency Shelters Will Run Out of Space for New Families by March
The Baker administration says it expects the state’s emergency assistance shelter system will burn through available money and no longer be able to guarantee spots for eligible families by late March—a deadline one top lawmaker described as “a little bit arbitrary.”. Escalating a weeks-long push for an...
