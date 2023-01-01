Read full article on original website
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
brytfmonline.com
The study reveals that most Europeans are interested in science, but do not know historical figures
Although scientists, along with physicians, are the professionals who arouse the greatest social trust, citizens display a marked lack of knowledge of some of the great historical figures in science. These are some of the key findings of the BBVA study on science culture in Europe, conducted in Spain, Germany,...
thecomeback.com
Stranded Canadians used Patriots’ plane to get home from Dominican Republic
This holiday season saw an incredible amount of airline havoc. In the U.S., that was maybe most notable with Southwest Airlines, where massive system-wide issues and cancellations had huge impacts on bowl season for players, media, and more (as well as enormous impacts outside the sports world). In Canada, there’s been a giant issue with Sunwing Airlines, which focuses on flights from that country to Mexico and the Caribbean.
brytfmonline.com
Cristiano Ronaldo presents to the victory fans after a “warm welcome”
Cristiano Ronaldo’s official presentation was marked by certainty and ambition, lashing out at those who “don’t understand anything about football” and “hungry for records”, which he admits he still has. Already on the field in front of Al Nasr’s supporters, the Portuguese star promised to “do his best”. And to close out the long-awaited show, another highlight: His partner, Georgina, and their four children took to the field.
brytfmonline.com
“He said he was going to hire a lawyer here in Portugal…”
Luana Piovanni and Pedro Scobie ended their eight-year relationship in 2019, and since then, on social media, there have been many “discussions” between the former spouses, who have three children in common. On Monday, January 2, Luana Piovani took to her personal Instagram account to tell netizens about...
brytfmonline.com
Victory opponents respond to Messi and the Arab press advances
The Middle East press says that the world champion, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next June, is in the goal of Al-Hilal. She was criticized a lot for going to play with Saudi Arabia, after signing with Al-Nassr, who knows that Cristiano Ronaldo will still have a chance to have the last laugh. If you believe what was reported by the Emirati newspaper Al-Khaleej, the rivalry that has fueled football in the past decade and a half can continue in the Middle East.
Dua Lipa building multi-million dollar mansion in Albania
British-Albanian hitmaker Dua Lipa is building a sprawling multimillion-dollar mansion in Sarande, Albania, where her family has roots, a source exclusively tells Page Six. We’re told the new home in the coastal city — located opposite the Greek island of Corfu — will have grand views overlooking the Ionian Sea. Lipa, born in Britain to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, was granted Albanian citizenship in November by President Bajram Begaj. The Grammy Award-winner lived in Kosovo with her family from ages 11-15, telling NPR, “I wouldn’t change it for the world because it really helped me become who I am.” In 2016, the “Levitating” singer and her father founded the Sunny...
