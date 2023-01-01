Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone
Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...
QD-OLED TVs just got a massive upgrade from Samsung – literally
Quantum Dot OLED TVs just got a new 77-inch monster as part of Samsung's QD-OLED 2023 line-up
Apple AirPod deals in the January sales 2023: Best offers on wireless earbuds
If you’re looking for a little pick-me-up this winter, the January sales are a good place to start. Whether you’ve got Christmas gift cards to spend or want to score a saving on a pricey bit of tech, you’ll find discounts on everything from fashion and tech to home appliances, air fryers, mattresses and more.From televisions and smart speakers to smartphones and headphones, we’ll be tracking the biggest and best technology discounts in the January sales in our main tech guide.But some products are too important to be bundled with others – and that’s why we’re highlighting the best deals...
9to5Mac
Apple raising prices of its battery replacement service for older iPhone models
If you have an iPhone 13 or earlier device with a degraded battery, this may be the best time to get a battery replacement. On its website, Apple has announced that out-of-warranty battery service for all iPhone models (except iPhone 14) will be rising by $20. For instance, the iPhone...
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft may not be able to pull off its biggest acquisition yet. Could it be the beginning of curbing the power of big tech? – Foreman
Over the past two decades, Microsoft has left its battles with competition authorities to the side of industry competitors such as Amazon or Facebook. But it looks like the company’s quiet is about to end. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US regulator, has approved a more rigorous approach In this dispute with Microsoft – which cuts even the history of the entity, experts say. And it’s not just the Windows owner who has to deal with this new impulse from the Federal Trade Commission, coinciding with the Biden administration’s rise to power. This year, Meta, which owns Facebook, was already forced to put the acquisition on hold due to a blockade by the regulator. Both measures would not only suggest a different approach on the part of the regulator, but would also try to respond to the chorus of voices calling for more control and scrutiny in the technological dimension, which It has grown significantly through acquisitions.
brytfmonline.com
Steam: Windows 11 is slowly growing in number of users, but most of them are still using Windows 10
A Windows 11 operating system She completed her first birthday in last month of OctoberAnd according to new statistics released by Valve on Monday (02), the operating system is still growing at a slow pace among Android users. steamWhile its previous version, Windows 10, resists the largest number of users.
ZDNet
Get your hands on the awesome Blackview MP60 Windows 11 Pro Mini PC for as little as $150
Blackview, a company best known for its rugged Android smartphones with built-in thermal cameras, has released a new product -- the MP60 Mini PC. And it's a really nice mini PC, perfect wherever you need a tiny computer, and with the current deals (including an on-page coupon), it can be yours for as little as $150.
brytfmonline.com
LineageOS 20 arrives with improvements from Android 13 QPR1
For fans of custom ROMs, LineageOS is definitely one of the most popular names. The creators of one of the most popular Android mods, LineageOS 20 arrives with more news for users, based on the new Android 13 QPR1. In just under a month after hitting Pixel line devices, LineageOS...
brytfmonline.com
Xiaomi POCO C50 is official: the new smartphone under 100 €
Xiaomi starts the year with new releases of smartphones, with inexpensive equipment. It is called POCO C50 and it was presented this morning in India. It is a device that has modest specifications overall. But for a terminal that costs less than €100, you can’t ask for more than it gives.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: small size, big sonics, believable Atmos
This smaller-scale soundbar delivers true Dolby Atmos 3D sound decoding with height channels, and it's rather capable indeed...
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
9to5Mac
How to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control: Tips on finger placement and more
AirPods Pro 2 feature a range of great upgrades over the original and one of the simple but valuable additions is the ability to swipe on the earbuds to control volume. However, the capability can be a bit unintuitive at first. Here’s how to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control including some tips on finger placement.
Digital Trends
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
CNET
Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 for Windows or Mac With This Epic Deal
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
brytfmonline.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets January Android security patch
Barely started year and Samsung It has already started rolling out January 2023 Android security patch to your devices. was the first recipient Galaxy Note 10Such as Galaxy S21 And the Galaxy A73 in sequence. Now, the company has released the original update for the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone...
brytfmonline.com
Android 13 has already arrived on LineageOS and smartphones are receiving version 20
The world of Android and its open source philosophy allows ROMs like LineageOS to be released for older smartphones. This is based on AOSP and incorporates all the innovations that Google has built into its system. This ROM was developed at the same time as the latest Android versions and...
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
