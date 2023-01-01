Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contestJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
NBA's Last Two-Minute Report confirms crucial gaffe that cost Chicago Bulls the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
A blown call by the referees in the game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers has been confirmed by the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (hand) headed for extended absence
Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss extended time with a hand injury, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Bagley injured his hand during Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The big man is undergoing further evaluation to determine a recovery timeline. Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Rodney McGruder will have more minutes available while Bagley is out.
Player grades: Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points, outlast Bulls in OT
The Chicago Bulls were apart of history on Monday, but not in their favor. Chicago fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 145-134, as Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points, including 42 second-half points and 13 in overtime to clinch the victory for the Cavs. The Bulls held a 21-point lead...
Yardbarker
This Is What The Cavs Need To Do To Get Back-To-Back Wins Over The Bulls
The Cavs are coming off a tight win over the Bulls on Saturday night. Even though Cleveland was able to come away with the victory, there were definitely areas the team needs to improve on if they hope to make it two in a row. Limit The Turnovers. Cleveland's biggest...
Bulls on Wrong End of 2 Missed 4th Quarter Calls in Loss to Cavaliers
Bulls on wrong end of 2 crucial missed calls in Cavs loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In its Last Two Minute Report for Monday's slate of games, the NBA admitted to two missed calls in the final 12.1 seconds of the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
UCLA adds RB Carson Steele from transfer portal
Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining. Steele, a native of Greenwood, Ind., made the announcement on social media. UCLA has a void in its backfield after losing leading rusher Zach Charbonnet to the NFL Draft. Charbonnet was 19th in FBS with 1,359 yards and 14 TDs in 10 games. Steele is the ninth transfer to commit to UCLA for 2023, including quarterback Collin Schlee, who is transferring in from fellow MAC school Kent State. --Field Level Media
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Cavaliers prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Phoenix Suns will attempt to turn things around as they head to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Cavaliers prediction and pick. The Suns lost 102-83 to the New York Knicks...
chatsports.com
Bulls guard Zach LaVine gets introspective about his defensive issues
CLEVELAND – It hasn’t been the smoothest 2022-23 campaign for Zach LaVine so far. The Bulls guard had his offseason regiment thrown off after a clean-up surgery on his left knee, came into the regular season dealing with a load management schedule because of that knee, had some rough on-the-court moments, and was even benched by coach Billy Donovan in the finals minutes in a loss to Orlando.
Comments / 0