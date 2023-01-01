ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (hand) headed for extended absence

Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss extended time with a hand injury, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Bagley injured his hand during Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The big man is undergoing further evaluation to determine a recovery timeline. Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Rodney McGruder will have more minutes available while Bagley is out.
UCLA adds RB Carson Steele from transfer portal

Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining. Steele, a native of Greenwood, Ind., made the announcement on social media. UCLA has a void in its backfield after losing leading rusher Zach Charbonnet to the NFL Draft. Charbonnet was 19th in FBS with 1,359 yards and 14 TDs in 10 games. Steele is the ninth transfer to commit to UCLA for 2023, including quarterback Collin Schlee, who is transferring in from fellow MAC school Kent State. --Field Level Media
Bulls guard Zach LaVine gets introspective about his defensive issues

CLEVELAND – It hasn’t been the smoothest 2022-23 campaign for Zach LaVine so far. The Bulls guard had his offseason regiment thrown off after a clean-up surgery on his left knee, came into the regular season dealing with a load management schedule because of that knee, had some rough on-the-court moments, and was even benched by coach Billy Donovan in the finals minutes in a loss to Orlando.
