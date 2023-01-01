ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington.

The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.

YPD detectives, YCSO detectives, and the Yakima County Coroner reportedly recovered skeletal remains in the area, YPD said.

An autopsy was done on Friday and based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the coroner’s office were able to determine that the human remains belonged to Lucian Mungia, 5, according to KIRO.

According to KIRO, police said that there is no indication that criminal acts led to the boy’s death.

No further information has been released.

Juilie Muir
3d ago

It looks like the child wondered away and fell in the river. This is why you NEVER TAKE YOUR EYES OFF YOUR LITTLE ONES. NOT FOR ONE SECOND. This is what happens when you do. My son died when he was a baby from a bad heart. I know the pain of loss. I recommend therapy. It helped me keep from falling completely apart. Now mom, it will be hard but you have to be strong for your other children. It wont be easy. But mom is the glue that will hold the family together. It is time for the healing to begin. They will be looking to you for that. My best wishes to you and your children.

