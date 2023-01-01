The Cincinnati Bengals player who was involved in the incident that saw Damar Hamlin collapse has received an outpouring of support from NFL fans.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he went into cardiac arrest during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Higgins himself took to Twitter to send his thoughts to Hamlin and his family.“My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro,” he tweeted.The NFL...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO