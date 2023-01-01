Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers return to action for the first time in 2023 with a home match against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock...
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
Nuts & Bolts: Quick turnaround in Minnesota
Fresh off a win in Chicago, the Lightning head to Xcel Energy Center to face the Wild on Wednesday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, January 4 - 9:30 p.m. ET. Where: Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN.
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 39: Dallas Stars (23-9-6, 52 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6,...
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
The Kings kick off the new year with a clash against the Central Division's top team. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Stars vs. Kings. Team Records:
NHL Morning Skate for January 4
* As Tage Thompson and the rest of his teammates showed up in "Love for 3" shirts in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Sabres forward found the back of the net three times to register his NHL-leading third hat trick of 2022-23. * Matthew Tkachuk scored his...
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
Roy Leads Golden Knights Past Avalanche in 3-2 Victory
The Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2) defeated the Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3), 3-2, on Monday night at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon got Colorado on the board less than a minute into the game, but Michael Amadio's late tally sent the teams into the break level at 1-1. Nicolas Roy took over in the second period as he scored two goals to give Vegas a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Mikko Rantanen scored in the third, but the Golden Knights skated away with the 3-2 win.
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
MTL@NSH: What you need to know
NASHVILLE - The Habs are looking to start 2023 on the right foot and end a five-game losing streak in the Music City when they take on the Predators on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens took a brutal beating on New...
SAY WHAT - 'USE THAT EMOTION'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
Kraft Hockeyville 2023 nominations open until Feb. 19
NEW YORK -- Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), has announced that nominations are open for Kraft Hockeyville 2023. Nominations will close February 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Since launching 17 years ago, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded...
Trading Places: In Standings
Two Kraken prospects, Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson, were involved in separate Canadian Hockey League trades Monday to strengthen the rosters of their new teams plus increase the potential for both players to go deeper in the postseason. Winterton, the Kraken's 2021 third-round draft choice, was traded to the London...
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
