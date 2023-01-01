What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Jets. "It's a frustrating loss. I thought at times we were the better team for the most part, I thought. We had chances, o-zone time. They also had their looks. They're a really good rush team, we knew that going into the game. We talked about it before, too, how they like to find F3 in the slot and they did that a few times. It was a tight game. Came all the way down to the end. It's frustrating. We've got to find a way to win this game. It's another one that we let go of or didn't find a way to win. This one and Edmonton - two games we feel we should have won and could have won. We find a way to lose instead."

12 HOURS AGO