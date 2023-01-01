Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
Two people killed in separate northwest Dallas shootings
A killer remains on the loose in Dallas where a man was gunned down Tuesday evening. Just past 6 p.m. the victim was found dead at an address on Walnut Hill near Harry Hines.
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Dallas claimed victim 'walked into the knife'
DALLAS — An affidavit for the suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing case in Dallas last month details what happened that night, with the suspect telling the victim's mother it was accidental. A warrant was issued for Shamonick Stevenson for the charge of first-degree murder. Police first responded to...
Dallas police searching for New Year's Day murder suspect
Detectives have been looking for a man named Miguel Sereno and now they’re circulating a photo of Sereno, hoping for tips leading them to make an arrest. Police stress that they consider Sereno to be armed-and-dangerous.
Fort Worth police: 1 dead after shooting outside Dick's Sporting Goods in Alliance
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died after a shooting outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Alliance, Fort Worth police say.The incident started as a hit-and-run at the Olive Garden nearby. The suspected shooter followed the victim before both stopped in front of Dick's Sporting Goods and exchanged gunfire, police say. Two cars with damage to the front ends were seen outside the front of the store with stuff strung out in between them.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.According to police, the suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Victim identified in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
Police have identified the victim in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023. A man named Dylan Reeves was found badly wounded in the driveway of a home on Mar Vista Trail in southwest Dallas
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime
The Plano Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime in a Plano neighborhood. Racial slurs and Biblical references were spray-painted on several vehicles and homes in a subdivision near Independence Parkway and Parker Road. NBC 5 reported that on Dec. 29, resident Stephanie Cruz woke to find the shed...
fox4news.com
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
Dallas couple wrongfully arrested on murder charge spent Christmas in jail
“I'm thinking somebody's trying to break in,” she said. “I woke up my husband.”. But it was not a burglar. It was the police. They had warrants for her and her husband’s arrest. “They had rifles pointed at me,” she said. The warrants accused Esparza, 33,...
fox4news.com
3 arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash shooting that killed 1, injured juvenile
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department announced three arrests have been made in a shooting at a car wash that killed 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and injured a juvenile in October 2022. Nicolas Luebano was arrested in Ellis County on Nov. 9, 2022 for capital murder and aggravated assault with...
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s
Let's start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below. This happened on New Year's Day in Rockwall when deputies were...
fox4news.com
8-year-old North Texas boy stabbed to death by grandfather, police say
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A North Texas man is accused of killing his 8-year-old grandson on New Year’s Day. Police said they got a 911 call from someone at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found an 8-year-old boy who had...
fox4news.com
2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
