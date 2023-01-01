ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police: 1 dead after shooting outside Dick's Sporting Goods in Alliance

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died after a shooting outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Alliance, Fort Worth police say.The incident started as a hit-and-run at the Olive Garden nearby. The suspected shooter followed the victim before both stopped in front of Dick's Sporting Goods and exchanged gunfire, police say. Two cars with damage to the front ends were seen outside the front of the store with stuff strung out in between them.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.According to police, the suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
ARLINGTON, TX
Local Profile

Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime

The Plano Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime in a Plano neighborhood. Racial slurs and Biblical references were spray-painted on several vehicles and homes in a subdivision near Independence Parkway and Parker Road. NBC 5 reported that on Dec. 29, resident Stephanie Cruz woke to find the shed...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
KICKS 105

Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s

Let's start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below. This happened on New Year's Day in Rockwall when deputies were...
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
DALLAS, TX

