Flower Mound, TX

Ash Jurberg

These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Madoc

Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023

The crave-worthy miniature burger restaurant uses locally raised organic Wagyu to create its assorted mouthwatering sliders. The unique restaurant that specializes in sliders is going to open a new location at 480 W. SH-114, in February 2023. The soon-to-be-opened spacious location is about 3,405 square feet of indoor and pet-friendly outdoor dining space. The restaurant’s website states that the brand is working on opening another location in Alliance Summer of 2023.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Larry Lease

The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies

Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd

Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
Trisha Faye

A New Dragon in Town

Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Roanoke Visitor Center & Museum

Roanoke Texas is spreading history around town. Alma Peterson Mason standing in front of her home, which is now the site of the Roanoke Public LibraryPhoto byTrisha Faye. The Roanoke Visitor Center and Museum is busy spreading history around. Besides their main location on Oak Street, the museum now has two smaller rotating exhibits, at the library and at City Hall.
ROANOKE, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp

A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Animal rescue group plans to build one of state’s largest sanctuaries in Aledo

To combat the overwhelming population of abandoned animals in Texas, one rescue operation is breaking ground on a facility that will be one of the state’s largest animal rescue sanctuaries. Saving Hope Animal Rescue, founded in 2017, works to rescue, rehabilitate and find homes for animals suffering from abuse,...
ALEDO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
FORT WORTH, TX

