FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Hoppie: The 25-Year-Old Cooking Sensation Behind Dallas Cowboys' Favorite MealsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023
The crave-worthy miniature burger restaurant uses locally raised organic Wagyu to create its assorted mouthwatering sliders. The unique restaurant that specializes in sliders is going to open a new location at 480 W. SH-114, in February 2023. The soon-to-be-opened spacious location is about 3,405 square feet of indoor and pet-friendly outdoor dining space. The restaurant’s website states that the brand is working on opening another location in Alliance Summer of 2023.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
starlocalmedia.com
The Omni PGA Frisco resort is hiring for over 1,000 new positions. Here's what to know
The highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 new employees before doors open in May 2023. Located 30 minutes north of Downtown Dallas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country and the first of its kind for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ North Texas portfolio.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
A New Dragon in Town
Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
History Uncovered: Roanoke Visitor Center & Museum
Roanoke Texas is spreading history around town. Alma Peterson Mason standing in front of her home, which is now the site of the Roanoke Public LibraryPhoto byTrisha Faye. The Roanoke Visitor Center and Museum is busy spreading history around. Besides their main location on Oak Street, the museum now has two smaller rotating exhibits, at the library and at City Hall.
fox4news.com
TCU fans will have to cough up some serious cash for tickets to the National Championship game
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - TCU fans are riding high after an amazing win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, but to get tickets to the National Championship game Horned Frog lovers will have to fork over some serious cash. FOX 4 took a look at tickets to get...
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
dallasexpress.com
Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp
A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
This North Texas gun range is the perfect place to take up a new hobby in the new year
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is often a time of change for many people. If getting into the gym isn’t your thing, how about a new hobby in 2023?. Landon Wexler ventured out to a self defense and firearms superstore that offers training and more. Responsibly using...
fortworthreport.org
Animal rescue group plans to build one of state’s largest sanctuaries in Aledo
To combat the overwhelming population of abandoned animals in Texas, one rescue operation is breaking ground on a facility that will be one of the state’s largest animal rescue sanctuaries. Saving Hope Animal Rescue, founded in 2017, works to rescue, rehabilitate and find homes for animals suffering from abuse,...
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
fortworthreport.org
Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
fox4news.com
Shootout outside Fort Worth shopping center after hit-and-run leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two drivers got into a shootout after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth, and of them was killed. Police say the other driver was detained at the scene Tuesday afternoon by Dick's Sporting Goods at Alliance Town Center at I-35W and Heritage Trace Parkway. Police will...
