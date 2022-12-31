ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MS

WLOX

Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast

The calendar says it's winter but the thermometer disagrees. 70s for highs today! We're fighting fog today and watching for damaging thunderstorms tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Mild, muggy, & super foggy this morning. Turning...
TAYLOR, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook

The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

What’s open, closed on Monday

State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Dispensaries opening date still not set

State determines when dispensaries can open, advocates hope for January start. Patients who will be using medical cannabis for treatment of their special illnesses quickly discover that the state is using every safeguard possible to ensure their safety and the safety of the product they use. Regulatory controls are also in place to ensure that medical cannabis is not misused or obtained by those who are not supposed to receive it.
HERNANDO, MS
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS

