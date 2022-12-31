TCU wins Fiesta Bowl as time runs out on Michigan

TCU outlasted Michigan in an outrageous Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, 51-45.

The game featured 69 points in the second half.

The Wolverines’ last gasp appeared to die on a play as wild as the game was when the football was snapped before quarterback J.J. McCarthy was ready for it.

That set off a series of laterals and mishaps, which seemingly ended the Michigan hopes.

However, the old targeting call entered the game. It took an eternity before the officials there was no foul for targeting.

Max Duggan took a knee and TCU was 13-1 and on its way to playing either Georgia or Ohio State in the CFP Championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Neither coach managed their timeouts or the clock well.

TCU used all three timeouts well before the final minutes of the game, calling the final one when Michigan was set to kick off after its final score.

The Horned Frogs were not prepared for the Michigan special team, which lined up as if it was ready for an onside kick.

Michigan pooch kicked and the football bounced perilously before Derius Davis collected it and made a short runback.

Jim Harbaugh opted to not call timeouts at the beginning of TCU’s drive and the Horned Frogs got a first down.

Harbaugh then used his three timeouts but his team had to go 75 yards in 45 seconds a task that was not achieved.