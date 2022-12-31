ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turf Monster gets Georgia's Kenny McIntosh en route to touchdown

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Kenny McIntosh of Georgia had gotten by everyone in the Ohio State defense in the second quarter of Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

The senior was on his way to a game-tying touchdown when he was tripped up by the dreaded Turf Monster.

The run did go for 52 yards and Georgia managed to finish the drive when Stetson Bennett IV scored on a 3-yard run.

The Dawgs and Buckeyes were tied at 21 in the first half.

It doesn’t matter where games are played this year, whether NFL or college football, players at all levels seem to have trouble keeping their feet. There has been a lot of slipping.

