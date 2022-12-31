ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Griffin III bolts Fiesta Bowl broadcast after announcing his wife was in labor

By Barry Werner
The Fiesta Bowl was one of the wildest bowl games in history.

It also provided a surreal moment on the field during one of ESPN’s megacasts.

Robert Griffin III was at work with his colleagues when he took a call on his cell phone.

While his teammates waited intently, Griffin finally told everyone he had to go because his wife had gone into labor.

Griffin sprinted off the field — he was a track star as well as a Heisman winner at Baylor.

The baby was arriving early as hours earlier Griffin tweeted he and his wife were expecting a daughter in three weeks.

