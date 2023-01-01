ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAWeekly.com

Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video

UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
ringsidenews.com

Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television

WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?

As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
stillrealtous.com

Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw

The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
The Comeback

Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges

A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW

Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
Centre Daily

Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times

A video showing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, in a nightclub has been viewed more than one million times in a matter of hours. The video was posted to the Spinning Backfist Twitter account on Monday morning and quickly went viral. "Well, this isn't...
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
stillrealtous.com

Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return

Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
ringsidenews.com

Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation

You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
wrestlinginc.com

Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown

The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlingrumors.net

They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown

They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.

