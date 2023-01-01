Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
Report | UFC veteran Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend
UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, according to multiple reports. The Tribuna De La Bahia, a Mexican outlet, reported on Tuesday that Baroni allegedly killed his girlfriend inside their hotel room. The report states that Baroni was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Bubba Wallace Got Hitched, and There Are More NASCAR Wedding Bells on Tap
NASCAR Cup Series Bubba Wallace married longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve. The post Bubba Wallace Got Hitched, and There Are More NASCAR Wedding Bells on Tap appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
MMAWeekly.com
Jamahal Hill defends Dana White after wife slap: ‘She should of acted like a real woman with respect and class’
Jamahal Hill is gearing up to fight Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title next month but instead of preparing for the biggest fight of his life, he’s defending Dana White. On Monday video surfaced of White and his wife Anne in a physical altercation where they are seen...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Centre Daily
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
A video showing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, in a nightclub has been viewed more than one million times in a matter of hours. The video was posted to the Spinning Backfist Twitter account on Monday morning and quickly went viral. "Well, this isn't...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
ringsidenews.com
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
ComicBook
UFC Boss Dana White Issues Statement After Video Shows Him and Wife Hitting Each Other on New Year's Eve
Days after UFC boss Dana White was filmed on video slapping his wife, the sports executive has released a statement regarding his involvement in the matter. In a new chat with TMZ, White revealed he and his wife Anne, who slapped White first in the video, have apologized to each other.
