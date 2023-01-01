Read full article on original website
WATCH: Hunter Falls From Tree Stand While Trying To Climb in the Snow
This hunter fell from a tree stand while trying to climb up a tree. Fortunately, heavy snowfall below seemed to break his fall. In the Instagram clip, a man struggles to climb on top of a tree stand in a snowy forest. It seems that a friend of the hunter films from inside a nearby stand. The man, adorned in snow-white camo and an orange vest, straddles the tree and hangs on by clasping boards nailed to the side of the tree. He moves around while holding on for dear life, and the tree stand itself swivels as it tries to grab it.
Watch: Man bikes across frozen pond in Washington, DC and it does not go well
A biker failed to ride across a frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool in Washington, DC.
Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car
A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
Wife heard hiker’s chilling final yell as he plunged 300ft to his death while taking pictures on mountain summit
A HIKER has died after his wife heard his heartbreaking final cry while he plummeted hundreds of feet down an icy mountainside, authorities said. The unnamed man lost his life on Saturday morning following the tragic plunge at Mt Willard in Crawford Notch while taking pictures of the scenic views.
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
Ski slope chairlift plummets 13 feet with rider onboard
A Colorado chairlift plummeted 13ft to the ground in high wind with a skier onboard, according to resort officials.The skier was unharmed in the incident that happened at the state’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.Officials at the resort say that the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect and video posted to social media shows it on the ground towards the top of the lift.“Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10.35am a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” the resort said in a statement.“One guest was on...
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?
After wreaking havoc across the West, a major winter storm will hit the upper Midwest Tuesday with blizzard-like conditions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks its path.Dec. 13, 2022.
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
WATCH: Vehicles Breaking Through Ice & Sinking
"HEY, Vern, you think that ice is thick enough to drive on?'. 'Only one way to find out I guess. Let's get the new truck that you paid too much for and find out!'. There are times that you get that bad feeling and you should listen to it. Or...
Motorcyclist Hits Deer At Over 50 MPH On Blue Ridge Parkway, Remarkably Doesn’t Crash
That ones gotta make the ol’ heart skip a beat. Unfortunately, if you’re into motorcycles, you have a much higher chance of getting injured or killed if you get into an accident. As much as riding a bike can be a ton of fun, it’s inherently dangerous.
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Mom's Horror as She Checks Attic in Buffalo Blizzard to Find Inches of Snow
Buffalo has borne the brunt of the historic holiday storm, which led to one woman's attic filling with snow with no end in sight.
Tesla plunges off cliff at Devil's Slide; 2 adults, 2 kids survive
PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, with two adults and two children surviving the plunge.Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels shortly before 11 a.m.While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route. By 2:24 p.m., ambulances had arrived and rescued one victim. By 3:20 p.m. all four victims had been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. Cal Fire described all the injuries as "moderate, but stable.""We come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this," said Brian Pottenger of the Cal Fire/Coastside Fire Protection District. "And this was a -- this was nothing short of a miracle today that they survived."The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the adults suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and the children were unharmed in the crash.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
