Tennessee State

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hunter Falls From Tree Stand While Trying To Climb in the Snow

This hunter fell from a tree stand while trying to climb up a tree. Fortunately, heavy snowfall below seemed to break his fall. In the Instagram clip, a man struggles to climb on top of a tree stand in a snowy forest. It seems that a friend of the hunter films from inside a nearby stand. The man, adorned in snow-white camo and an orange vest, straddles the tree and hangs on by clasping boards nailed to the side of the tree. He moves around while holding on for dear life, and the tree stand itself swivels as it tries to grab it.
The US Sun

Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car

A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
The Independent

Ski slope chairlift plummets 13 feet with rider onboard

A Colorado chairlift plummeted 13ft to the ground in high wind with a skier onboard, according to resort officials.The skier was unharmed in the incident that happened at the state’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.Officials at the resort say that the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect and video posted to social media shows it on the ground towards the top of the lift.“Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10.35am a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” the resort said in a statement.“One guest was on...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
People

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CBS San Francisco

Tesla plunges off cliff at Devil's Slide; 2 adults, 2 kids survive

PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, with two adults and two children surviving the plunge.Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels shortly before 11 a.m.While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route. By 2:24 p.m., ambulances had arrived and rescued one victim. By 3:20 p.m. all four victims had been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. Cal Fire described all the injuries as "moderate, but stable.""We come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this," said Brian Pottenger of the Cal Fire/Coastside Fire Protection District. "And this was a -- this was nothing short of a miracle today that they survived."The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the adults suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and the children were unharmed in the crash.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

