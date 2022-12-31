GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is no better time to join the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids then right now! They are featuring a special right now through the end of January. The YMCA is having a special where there is a 0 dollar join fee. You will be thrilled by all the amenities that the YMCA has to offer including, personal trainers, group fitness classes, a wide range and variety of workout equipment and more. If you have never been to the YMCA, you are encouraged to check out one of their branches and stop in for a free tour.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO