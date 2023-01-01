Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State: Back to Square One
West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma State on the road on Monday night was disappointing for many WVU fans as now the team is in a must-win situation this weekend against No. 3 Kansas. Stevenson Needs to Find Balance. Stevenson’s actions against Oklahoma State cost West Virginia a much-needed game...
wvsportsnow.com
Foul Trouble Management Common Theme in All Four of WVU’s Losses
In all four of West Virginia’s losses so far this season, there has been a common theme amongst all games: foul trouble management. WVU has lost to now-No. 1 Purdue, Xavier, Kansas State and Oklahoma State up until this point. Purdue. In the second half, WVU F Tre Mitchell...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Drops Second-Straight on Road Trip, Losing to Oklahoma State 67-60
West Virginia dropped their second-straight game on the road, falling to Oklahoma State late, 67-60. WVU’s loss on Monday night in Stillwater was their 11th-straight Big 12 road loss. West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) played carelessly for the second-straight game on both ends of the floor. WVU’s turnover...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia looks to bounce back after the disappointing overtime loss to Kansas State as they take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Monday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Meet the Opponent: Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State enters Monday with the most...
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: Erik Stevenson Needs to Find Balance in Fiery Game
Erik Stevenson has been this team’s most valuable player all season. I will stick by that. But his actions against Oklahoma State costed West Virginia a much-needed game in Stillwater on Monday. Now, WVU sits at 0-2 in Big 12 play as they host No. 3 Kansas this weekend.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Same Old Mountaineers After WVU Basketball’s Loss to Oklahoma State?
Another conference loss. More poor play. Mentally unraveling at the end of games. These are all things happening to the West Virginia basketball team right now and creating a cloud of “here we go again” despite this being a new group this season. As expected, Twitter was not...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Falls Out of AP Poll Top 25 After KSU Loss
Just after one week in the AP poll, West Virginia falls out of the top 25 after losing to Kansas State on Saturday night in overtime. WVU received five vote points, coming in at No. 36. Big 12 in the AP Poll:. No. 3 Kansas. No. 6 Texas. No. 17...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State
West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Officially Announces Bilal Marshall as WR Coach
West Virginia has officially filled one its vacant coaching positions, announcing the hiring of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff. Marshall will serve as wide receivers coach, replacing Tony Washington who accepted the same position at Liberty. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” WVU head...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: What’s Happened to Bob Huggins’ Team?
What’s happened to this West Virginia basketball team? Mike Asti and Ethan Bock try to make some sense of WVU’s second straight conference loss, a 67-60 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State. Can this team get their act together quick enough? Is Kansas now a must win?...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Sends Prayers, Well Wishes to Former Pitt Star Damar Hamlin
Life is bigger than football or any rivalry. That was reinforced on Monday night with what happened to former Pitt great and current Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering what’s been reported as a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers Bowling Green Transfer Safety Jordan Anderson
The Mountaineers are back sending offers to experienced players in the portal after a holiday break. On Monday, Jordan Anderson, a veteran safety, tweeted about receiving an offer from West Virginia. Anderson just finished his fourth season at Bowling Green and decided to use his final year of eligibility at another program.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 5-Star F Airious Bailey Includes WVU in Top-12
2024 5-star prospect Airious “Ace” Bailey announced his top-12 early Sunday morning, including West Virginia in his list. Bailey’s top-12: Kentucky, Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn, Texas, Memphis, South Carolina, Kansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, Oregon. Bailey (6-foot-9, 185 pounds) is in his junior year at McEachern High School...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Sports 2022 Year in Review
2022 may have not brought the football program success, but that doesn’t mean it was a down year for the entire West Virginia athletic department. As the calendar transitions to 2023, WVU put together a video package to celebrate the best moments of the year highlighted by a women’s basketball Big 12 title and a run by the men’s team, the end of a career for the best coach in WVU women’s basketball history Mike Carey, the honoring of Bob Huggins induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, tournament victories from the golf and track teams, the continued ascension of the Mountaineer baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, rifle, there were some big football plays and so much more.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 2
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU Football Officially Announces Bilal Marshall as WR Coach. Update (10:45 AM) – Update (8:30 AM) – Former Mountaineer Joe Mazzulla Returns to Celtics, Explains Reason for Absence. Around the Network. Pittsburgh...
wvsportsnow.com
2022: A Year Of Big Progress for the Sports Now College Network
Today rings in a new year for the Sports Now College Network. We’re excited and very much encouraged with the growth that all three of our websites Pittsburgh Sports Now, West Virginia Sports Now and Nittany Sports Now showed in 2022. Our staffs worked extremely hard to provide the...
Comments / 0