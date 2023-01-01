Read full article on original website
Welsh Labour is readying for snap general election, says Mark Drakeford
The Welsh first minister has told the Labour party in Wales to be prepared for a general election in the new year, believing the UK government could be months away from sudden collapse. Mark Drakeford claimed the Conservative government in Westminster was “staggering”, and that at any moment it could...
BBC
England: Matt Proudfoot leaves forwards coach role after Eddie Jones exit
Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones' departure as head coach. Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor. A South Africa-born former Scotland international, Proudfoot took on the...
BBC
New year: Tributes to late Queen as UK fireworks welcome in 2023
The UK has celebrated the new year with firework displays and street parties for the first time fully since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Despite wet weather, partygoers were undeterred and took to the streets to usher in 2023. London's firework display, which featured a tribute to the late...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibs in talks with Udinese over sale of Scotland defender
Hibernian are in talks with Italian side Udinese over the potential sale of defender Ryan Porteous. The Serie A side are interested in the 23-year-old but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation. Scotland international Porteous is out of contract in the summer and has rejected fresh terms at...
SB Nation
Evaluating Leicester City’s Transfers Since 2015
Let’s start with the conclusion: When we buy players who are already top players, they are usually top players for us. When we buy players who are not already top players, they only very rarely become top players. Remember the Good Old Days when it seemed like Leicester City...
