wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State: Back to Square One
West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma State on the road on Monday night was disappointing for many WVU fans as now the team is in a must-win situation this weekend against No. 3 Kansas. Stevenson Needs to Find Balance. Stevenson’s actions against Oklahoma State cost West Virginia a much-needed game...
WBOY
No. 4 Kansas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts its first Big 12 game of the season on Saturday when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Morgantown. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. No. 4 KU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022. Time:...
wvsportsnow.com
Foul Trouble Management Common Theme in All Four of WVU’s Losses
In all four of West Virginia’s losses so far this season, there has been a common theme amongst all games: foul trouble management. WVU has lost to now-No. 1 Purdue, Xavier, Kansas State and Oklahoma State up until this point. Purdue. In the second half, WVU F Tre Mitchell...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Same Old Mountaineers After WVU Basketball’s Loss to Oklahoma State?
Another conference loss. More poor play. Mentally unraveling at the end of games. These are all things happening to the West Virginia basketball team right now and creating a cloud of “here we go again” despite this being a new group this season. As expected, Twitter was not...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Top Transfer DL Davon Sears Jr.
The Oklahoma Sooners could certainly use some help along the defensive line after struggling there in 2022, and it appears that they are making a push for one of the top transfer defensive linemen in the portal. Davon Sears Jr., who just wrapped up the 2022 season at Texas State,...
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: What’s Happened to Bob Huggins’ Team?
What’s happened to this West Virginia basketball team? Mike Asti and Ethan Bock try to make some sense of WVU’s second straight conference loss, a 67-60 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State. Can this team get their act together quick enough? Is Kansas now a must win?...
Oklahoma's Defense Must Conquer Cheez-It Bowl Inconsistencies Headed Into 2023
Much like the regular season, the OU defense struggled to string together four quarters of football against Florida State, and now it must replace key pieces to improve in 2023.
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: Erik Stevenson Needs to Find Balance in Fiery Game
Erik Stevenson has been this team’s most valuable player all season. I will stick by that. But his actions against Oklahoma State costed West Virginia a much-needed game in Stillwater on Monday. Now, WVU sits at 0-2 in Big 12 play as they host No. 3 Kansas this weekend.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Monday Night Football Postponed After Damar Hamlin Taken to Hospital. Steelers Now: Kenny Pickett Showing Player He Can Become. Nittany Sports Now: Sights and Sounds from PSU at Rose...
Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter
Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday after spending the previous three seasons with the Chippewas.
BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal
After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season
Woodi Washington announced on social media he will be coming back to Oklahoma for the 2023 campaign.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Officially Announces Bilal Marshall as WR Coach
West Virginia has officially filled one its vacant coaching positions, announcing the hiring of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff. Marshall will serve as wide receivers coach, replacing Tony Washington who accepted the same position at Liberty. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” WVU head...
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
