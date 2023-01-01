ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways from WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State: Back to Square One

West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma State on the road on Monday night was disappointing for many WVU fans as now the team is in a must-win situation this weekend against No. 3 Kansas. Stevenson Needs to Find Balance. Stevenson’s actions against Oklahoma State cost West Virginia a much-needed game...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Foul Trouble Management Common Theme in All Four of WVU’s Losses

In all four of West Virginia’s losses so far this season, there has been a common theme amongst all games: foul trouble management. WVU has lost to now-No. 1 Purdue, Xavier, Kansas State and Oklahoma State up until this point. Purdue. In the second half, WVU F Tre Mitchell...
MORGANTOWN, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Top Transfer DL Davon Sears Jr.

The Oklahoma Sooners could certainly use some help along the defensive line after struggling there in 2022, and it appears that they are making a push for one of the top transfer defensive linemen in the portal. Davon Sears Jr., who just wrapped up the 2022 season at Texas State,...
NORMAN, OK
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Postgame Show: What’s Happened to Bob Huggins’ Team?

What’s happened to this West Virginia basketball team? Mike Asti and Ethan Bock try to make some sense of WVU’s second straight conference loss, a 67-60 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State. Can this team get their act together quick enough? Is Kansas now a must win?...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bock: Erik Stevenson Needs to Find Balance in Fiery Game

Erik Stevenson has been this team’s most valuable player all season. I will stick by that. But his actions against Oklahoma State costed West Virginia a much-needed game in Stillwater on Monday. Now, WVU sits at 0-2 in Big 12 play as they host No. 3 Kansas this weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 4

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Monday Night Football Postponed After Damar Hamlin Taken to Hospital. Steelers Now: Kenny Pickett Showing Player He Can Become. Nittany Sports Now: Sights and Sounds from PSU at Rose...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal

After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
NORMAN, OK
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Football Officially Announces Bilal Marshall as WR Coach

West Virginia has officially filled one its vacant coaching positions, announcing the hiring of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff. Marshall will serve as wide receivers coach, replacing Tony Washington who accepted the same position at Liberty. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” WVU head...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
MORGANTOWN, WV

