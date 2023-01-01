Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
ImperialHal executes insane double-squad wipe in Apex Legends still on controller
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen pulled off an impressive back-to-back squad wipe without missing a single bullet on controller. When it comes to mind-blowing outplays and highlight-reel moments, very few Apex Legends players can outmatch ImperialHal. The TSM pro has garnered a reputation for his laser beam...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal hits out at ‘lazy’ Apex Legends pros for not practicing
Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, professional Apex Legends player for TSM, has echoed criticism of the competitive community and hit out at players for their “laziness”. The Apex Legends pro scene is currently going through a tough period. Recent developments have seen multiple esports organizations withdraw from the space, including Cloud9, G2 and Team Liquid.
dexerto.com
League of Legends players say ARAM is dying because of new changes
After getting some massive changes ahead of Season 13, League of Legends players are voicing their displeasure with the changes to ARAM mode. While League of Legends has a reputation for being an ultra-competitive MOBA with a thriving esports scene, casual players have managed to find their spots to enjoy the game’s vast lineup of characters.
dexerto.com
Wild Rift is the perfect jumping-on-point for League of Legends
League of Legends is an intimidating game, but Wild Rift is a great way to find your feet. Here’s why. If you’ve just finished watching Arcane, and are wondering how to get started with League of Legends, we’ve got bad news – it’s going to be tough.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player’s perfect Eeveelution team has fans jealous
A Pokemon Go player has put together an insane team of Eeveelutions that all sport perfect stats. While it’s not the traditional competitive line-up, fans in the comments are impressed with the team. Pokemon Go fans often have plenty of catches that rank poorly when appraised by a team...
dexerto.com
Ex-FaZe player Cented quits Fortnite due to “focused and targeted harassment”
Evan ‘Cented’ Barron, a Canadian Fortnite pro, has announced he has quit the esport due to “focused and target harassment” following his departure from FaZe Clan after he used a racial slur in a live stream. In a Twitlonger released on January 3, Cented announced his...
dexerto.com
G2 Valorant player accused of throwing ranked games on alt account
Pro Valorant player and content creator Travis ‘tdawgg’ Regan has accused G2 Esports Valorant player Francis ‘OXY’ Hoang of throwing ranked matches. tdawgg said on Twitter that OXY was intentionally losing ranked matches on his alternative Valorant account, called BTS V STAN, and included a link to a YouTube video breaking down the G2 player’s recent streamed matches.
dexerto.com
LIVE: CSGO transfer news: All roster changes and rumors
A number of teams in the CS:GO scene are looking to fine-tune their lineups going into the new season. Keep up to date with all roster changes and rumors right here. While typically not as busy as the summer break, the winter off-season period is used by some organizations to bolster their squads before the new season officially begins.
dexerto.com
League of Legends patch 13.1 notes: Jax mid-scope goes live, more Yuumi nerfs
League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with LoL patch 13.1 on its way. Riot is pushing through Jax’s promised mid-scope update as well as all the planned preseason changes, as well as preparing for Yuumi’s rework: here’s the full patch notes. New year, new League...
dexerto.com
Sources: LA Guerrillas sign Academy stars for main Call of Duty League roster
According to Dexerto sources, LA Guerrillas have signed three of their Challengers stars from the Academy team to make the step up into the main CDL roster, with an announcement expected imminently. LA Guerrillas have had some serious struggles throughout the start of the 2023 CDL season, culminating with a...
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy explains why he stopped playing Apex Legends in Season 15
Despite being well known for his Apex Legends skills, 100 Thieves star Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has taken his foot off the gas, revealing why he is no longer booting it up and his frustrations with the game’s lack of progress. Over the years, iiTzTimmy has built a...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 ranked ladder still broken with 10-way tie for rank 1
Overwatch 2’s ranked system has been a massive point of contention for the community, and now even the most elite players are getting in on the conversation because of a 10-way tie for rank 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has brought many players who hadn’t played for years...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 player reveals outstanding inflatable decoy trick
A Modern Warfare 2 player discovered the perfect use for an inflatable decoy, which works like a charm in multiplayer and Warzone. Modern Warfare 2’s introduction of the drill charge and inflatable decoy provided players with new tools for engaging in gunfights. Players praised the drill charge as CoD’s “best addition” in years but couldn’t replicate the same initial success with the inflatable decoy.
dexerto.com
Brawl Stars tier list: Best Brawlers ranked (January 2023)
All of the Brawl Stars Brawlers are all fun to play as, however, some are more powerful than others in battle. To find out which characters are most effective this month, check out our Brawl Stars tier list. Brawl Stars is a popular mobile game where the player controls one...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 easter egg brings Wrexham’s Ryan Reynolds to the game, with a twist
FIFA 23 players have, after almost four months, finally uncovered an easter egg that brings Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to the game in an unusual way. The story of Wrexham’s new Hollywood ownership has captured the footballing world over the last year or so, as actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have started pouring their souls into the Welsh club.
dexerto.com
Top 10 most-watched games on Twitch in 2022
With 2022 now in the books, here’s a full look at the final figures for the most-watched games on Twitch across the entire calendar year. From the continued growth of Valorant to the continued popularity of GTA, League of Legends, and Fortnite, we’ve got a rundown on the games that dominated the year.
dexerto.com
Best single-player games to play in 2023
With an ever-increasing roster of story-rich titles every year, here are some of the best single-player games that you can play in 2023. The combination of a great story, charming characters, and in many cases stunning visuals can lead to an excellent single-player game. As the name suggests, these games feature a story or campaign of a series of events of a particular length and come in various genres.
dexerto.com
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event: Start date, new skins, game mode & more
The power of the Greek gods is set to take over Overwatch 2 in the new Battle for Olympus event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new in-game content ahead of its release. Overwatch 2 will be stepping into the world of Greek gods and mythology, with...
dexerto.com
How to score a bicycle kick in FIFA 23
FIFA 23 gives players the chance to score a wide variety of different goals, but none are quite as impressive as a bicycle kick. Whether you’re completing a challenge, or just want to show off, here’s how to score a bicycle kick in FIFA 23. The sheer variety...
Comments / 0