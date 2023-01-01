Daniel McDevitt, 74, of Perry and formerly of Nevada, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Aspire of Perry nursing home in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO