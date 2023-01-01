Read full article on original website
Daniel McDevitt of Perry
Daniel McDevitt, 74, of Perry and formerly of Nevada, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Aspire of Perry nursing home in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
Free ISU Extension cooking class coming to Perry Food Pantry
The Perry Area Food Pantry and Iowa State Extension are sponsoring a free “Spend Smart, Eat Smart” cooking class on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church at the corner of 15th Street and Otley Avenue. Iowa State University Instructor Tom Keinert, a...
Marching Dutch “Turn the Corner” and Complete Rose Parade Experience
After more than a year of anticipation and hard work, the Pella Marching Dutch finally “turned the corner” onto Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and participated in the most prestigious parade any high school band can attend. On Monday, the 200+ students with the band from Pella were...
Food banks settle their differences
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two major food assistance organizations are working together again to feed hungry Iowans. Now, the city of Des Moines is moving forward with its plan to give both groups a financial boost. The city says it will give the Des Moines Area Religious Council food...
Katy-Did's General Store closes in Marion County
BUSSEY, Iowa — Southeast Marion County lost a spot to buy everything from hardware to groceries after Katy-Did's General Store closed over the weekend. Katy-Did's had been in business since 1997 and provided customers with as many memories as goods. "Everybody's grown up in this community going to Katy-Did's...
William ‘Bill’ Joy of Perry
William “Bill” Joy, 79, of Iowa City and formerly of Perry passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Legacy Memory Care in Iowa City, Iowa. His memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Pella Regional Announces First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center announced the birth of its first baby in 2023, a little girl. Willow Faith Meyers was born at 11:57 AM on January 1st. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)
Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks
GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Stephen Molle of Jefferson
Visitation for Stephen Molle Jr., 97, of Jefferson will be held Friday, Jan. 6 from 2-7 p.m., with family greeting hours from 5-7 p.m., at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Burial will take place at the Franklin Township Cemetery in Cooper, Iowa.
