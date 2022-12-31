ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston lead TCU past Michigan, into national title game

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407xVb_0jzzuJn300

It was an instant classic Saturday evening, as No. 3 TCU knocked off No. 2 Michigan in a 51-45 shootout to clinch their first trip to the national championship game.

Quarterback Max Duggan threw a pair of touchdown passes and added two more scores on the ground, while wide receiver Quentin Johnston racked up 163 yards on just six receptions, including a 78-yard touchdown.

The Wolverines refused to go quietly, erasing multi-score deficits time and again throughout the second half. Despite getting one last chance to mount a potential game-winning drive in the final minute, a mishap on a fourth-down shotgun snap ended Michigan’s hope of a dramatic comeback victory.

Johnston is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, and could easily be the first pass-catcher off the board once April rolls around.

A Heisman Trophy finalist who started the year as a backup, Duggan’s incredible 2022 campaign could have NFL teams willing to take a chance on him with a mid-round pick.

