PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson scored 16 points, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 11 Virginia 68-65. The Panthers used a 14-0 second-half run to get back in it and then took charge late to keep Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett at 326 career wins at Virginia, still tied with Terry Holland for the most in program history. A layup by Federiko Federiko with 59 seconds left put the Panthers up 62-60. Pitt forced the Cavaliers into a shot-clock violation on their ensuing possession. Six straight made free throws in the final seconds pushed the Panthers to their best start in ACC play since the 2013-14 season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO