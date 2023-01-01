Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103
AUSTIN, Texas — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103, setting a school scoring record with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then had to a hold off a Texas rally as the Longhorns shaved a 20-point deficit to under 10 with just under five minutes left. Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points for Kansas State. Tyrese Hunter led Texas with 29.
Pittsburgh rallies past No. 11 Virginia 68-65
PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson scored 16 points, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 11 Virginia 68-65. The Panthers used a 14-0 second-half run to get back in it and then took charge late to keep Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett at 326 career wins at Virginia, still tied with Terry Holland for the most in program history. A layup by Federiko Federiko with 59 seconds left put the Panthers up 62-60. Pitt forced the Cavaliers into a shot-clock violation on their ensuing possession. Six straight made free throws in the final seconds pushed the Panthers to their best start in ACC play since the 2013-14 season.
