Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
247Sports
TCU vs. Georgia: Max Duggan speaks on history with Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart
This has already been a breakthrough and historic season for TCU football. The Horned Frogs knocked off Michigan in epic fashion in the College Football Playoff semifinal and now are set to face Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs for a shot at the program's first national title since 1938. In quarterback Max Duggan’s press conference on Tuesday, the star quarterback paid tribute to the great Horned Frogs teams of the past.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at Michigan
Penn State heads back on the road in Big Ten play when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Wednesday night. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of a precarious 83-79 home win over Iowa Sunday.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Sinclair’s Midweek Recruiting Rundown
Irish Illustrated discusses the wealth of exciting bowl games, how TCU and its modest recruiting outcomes have broken precedent, and new recruits worth noting.
Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff
Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
Michigan Loses on NYE: Suing ESPN for Emotional Distress
It is a long, terrible flight from Puerto Rico to Los Angeles. I recently took it after my return from the World Cup (see Finalizing the ANA RTW Trip, World Cup & Luck Included). I won’t have to repeat this arduous journey thanks to Michigan squandering an opportunity on New Year’s Eve.
Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal
Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
The Jim Rome Show: Chip Patterson Talks TCU vs Georgia
CBS Sports College Football Writer Chip Patterson joins guest host Brian Webber to share his thoughts on the college football finals between TCU and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game
Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
