Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nbs2y_0jzzps4500
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The calendar year of 2022 has come to an end for the Boston Celtics, the NBA, and their fans. For the Celtics in particular, it has been a year of extremes both good and bad.

From the mess of a situation the ball club was just starting to dig itself out of to the behemoth they became once they did figure things out, no one could have imagined that a trip to the 2022 NBA Finals and the heartbreak of not winning it all after all they have been through was only part of the wild ride that was the past year.

Losing Bill Russell, Paul Silas, Bill Fitch, and Togo Palazzi, the fallout of an offseason scandal, and the joy of watching the team land on their feet has been a year to remember for more reasons than we can list here.

With all that said, let’s look at the top 10 stories of 2022 on the Celtics Wire as decided by your readership. Happy New Year to you all.

10

Celtics champ Cedric Maxwell says Draymond Green's play in Game 2 would have gotten him 'knocked the (expletive) out' in the 1980s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZNeM_0jzzps4500
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

“When Gary Payton Sr. was asked about the Golden State Warriors and what caused such radically different outcomes between Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, he had a simple response … “

9

The Athletic's Shams Charania adds some context to the Celtics' Ime Udoka scandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvHjP_0jzzps4500

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“With the Boston Celtics and suspended head coach Ime Udoka remaining tight-lipped about Udoka’s transgressions that led to his being put on ice for the 2022-23 NBA season (and quite likely permanently), almost no new details have emerged about the situation from reputable news sources … “

8

Boston Celtics extending Grant WIlliams, Al Horford reportedly on the table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HePeK_0jzzps4500
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“While some NBA insiders are rightfully not expecting the Boston Celtics to make any major moves that would break up the core that carried the storied franchise within two wins from hanging Banner 18, that doesn’t mean they believe the Celtics will stand pat … “

7

When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gC0Vm_0jzzps4500
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

“You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the behind-the-scenes misdeeds of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season … “

6

The Celtics have retired 23 jersey numbers (and one name) - these are the players so honored

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gciDw_0jzzps4500
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

“No team in NBA history has more titles than the Boston Celtics — at least not yet — so it makes sense there are no other franchises with more retired numbers to honor the players who earned and hung those banners over the decades … “

5

Report: Bucks targeting Grant Williams swap for Donte DiVincenzo; Schroder deal to Cavs still possible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBjdJ_0jzzps4500
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

“Fans of the Boston Celtics received a glimpse of what might be coming for the franchise in terms of moves ahead of the trade deadline, which is 3 p.m. Thursday … ”

4

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWG3X_0jzzps4500
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

“Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments … “

3

Rookie Larry Bird once excoriated fellow Hall of Famer Pete Maravich when both were Boston Celtics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6KUD_0jzzps4500
Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

“It might surprise some younger fans to learn that the tenures of Boston Celtics Hall of Famers “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Larry Bird overlapped for a season on the storied franchise both played for, Maravich signing on for a swan song to his storied career just as The Hick From French Lick’s got started in the 1979-80 NBA season … ”

2

Former Heatle Dwyane Wade admits Celtics icon Paul Pierce is the owner of his favorite NBA nickname

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVOP7_0jzzps4500
(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

“One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce. The two stars went at it on the court throughout their professional careers no matter the team they were with … “

1

Celtics announce all 15 members of All-Celtics roster for NBA's 75th anniversary celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xe6Jg_0jzzps4500
Frank O’Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

“The Boston Celtics are a founding member of the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the league that now calls itself the NBA, so they have been a prominent franchise in the league’s 75th-anniversary celebrations throughout the 2021-22 NBA season … ”

