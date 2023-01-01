Read full article on original website
BPD renews its plea for information in shooting death of girl, 12
The Bakersfield Police Department is renewing its call for people to step forward with information about the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl by reminding the public of a $5,000 reward. Ahmaya Alexander died May 21 in the 1000 block of L Street. Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward...
BPD searching for suspect in Central Bakersfield residential burglary
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a residential burglary in 3000 block of Spruce Street. A suspect drove away in a white or silver BMW on Dec. 5, BPD said in a news release.
BPD looking for suspect in stabbing of security guard at bar
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a security guard at a bar after he was asked to produce an identification card. It happened around 9:17 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits bar, 6633 Ming Ave. The suspect, who was being escorted out of the bar because he refused to show his ID, then stabbed the guard, the BPD wrote in a news release. The security guard survived, BPD added.
