McAllen area ranks in top 10 for nonfarm job increases in U.S.
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen area ranks in the top 10 metropolitan statistical areas in the nation for nonfarm job growth, according to a federal report Tuesday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Hidalgo County 5.5% growth in nonfarm jobs from November 2021 to November 2022 qualified as the eighth-best in the nation […]
Brownsville progresses in city manager search
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a city manager in Brownsville is making progress with city leaders set to discuss the matter Tuesday. The Brownsville city commission convene the first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to enter executive session to “deliberate the appointment… pertaining to the city manager, including city […]
Teachers call for forensic audit of Brownsville ISD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Transparency and equal treatment is why one teacher association is demanding a forensic audit of the Brownsville Independent School District after recently receiving a clean one. The Association of Brownsville Educators says the recent audit does not cover enough and that the district’s financial records should be looked at again. “We’re […]
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
riograndeguardian.com
FAH, AHA: Why DHR should not be allowed to expand (into Brownsville)
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Federation of American Hospitals and the American Hospital Association are among those who oppose DHR Health’s expansion into Brownsville. The two groups penned a joint eight-page letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) urging rejection of DHR’s application to expand.
Increase in egg prices affects local businesses
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
riograndeguardian.com
State lawmakers: Why DHR should be allowed to expand (into Brownsville)
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – DHR Health is slated to officially open a 59-bed general hospital in Brownsville, Texas, in the coming weeks. According to information sent to the Texas Health & Human Services Commission, DHR says the hospital will have 39 medical/surgical inpatient beds at single occupancy and 59 at double occupancy, along with “clinical laboratory services, diagnostic x-ray services, treatment facility, including surgery, a 24/7 basic emergency department, intensive care unit with three beds, and seven nursing stains with around-the-clock nursing care.”
VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
2022 saw rents spike in Valley; multiple factors likely contributed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Put simply, when rent came due in 2022, it came with a higher monthly cost for many people across the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, the average fair market value for rental properties increased 10.55% year-over-year during FY2022, and have increased by 7.34% year-over-year as of the end of 2022. In Cameron […]
First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
KRGV
Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday
When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
kurv.com
New Life-Support System Set To Be In Place At Hospitals In McAllen, Edinburg
There is new medical help in the Valley for patients suffering from heart or lung failure. Two of the big healthcare systems in the Valley are set to launch an ECMO program at each of their main hospitals. The program will be in place at DHR Health and South Texas...
Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
KRGV
Terry Palacios sworn in as new Hidalgo County district attorney
Hidalgo County has a new district attorney. Terry Palacios was sworn on Monday morning. He was elected to the position in November. Palacios will serve as Hidalgo County's District Attorney for the new four years. "We're here to serve, and we're here to help wherever we can, and we're going...
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
Best of the RGV Tamales Winner: Sonia’s Tamales
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen. ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Delta Announces New Non-Stop Flights From Harlingen
Valley International Airport is now offering a new Delta Air Lines non-stop route to Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport. The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8. “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner...
McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
