Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Yardbarker

Carson Wentz seems destined for fourth team in four seasons

The 2017 Pro Bowl signal-caller was reinserted as the Commanders starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, and things went disastrously from the start. In his first start since Week 6, Wentz finished 16-for-28 for 143 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding three carries for seven yards and one score.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Comeback

Fans rip NFL exec’s comments on Damar Hamlin reaction

NFL executive Troy Vincent praised the league’s response to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, saying the plan was “executed to perfection.” But some fans called Vincent’s comments “self-serving.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league’s executive vice president of football operations held a teleconference Wednesday, where he addressed several issues. He told reporters the NFL’s Read more... The post Fans rip NFL exec’s comments on Damar Hamlin reaction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
