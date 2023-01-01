Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Related
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will have to channel any unrelated or outside emotion toward physicality on the football field when the two teams meet for a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday. But for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it's difficult to ignore his connections to the...
Carson Wentz seems destined for fourth team in four seasons
The 2017 Pro Bowl signal-caller was reinserted as the Commanders starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, and things went disastrously from the start. In his first start since Week 6, Wentz finished 16-for-28 for 143 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding three carries for seven yards and one score.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Fans rip NFL exec’s comments on Damar Hamlin reaction
NFL executive Troy Vincent praised the league’s response to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, saying the plan was “executed to perfection.” But some fans called Vincent’s comments “self-serving.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league’s executive vice president of football operations held a teleconference Wednesday, where he addressed several issues. He told reporters the NFL’s Read more... The post Fans rip NFL exec’s comments on Damar Hamlin reaction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN mock draft has Patriots taking a tackle with first pick
ESPN’s Jordan Reid suggests the Patriots will focus on the offensive line with their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, mocking Georgia’s Broderick Jones to Foxborough.
‘All we can do is pray’: Browns thinking of Damar Hamlin
"I feel like an event like that shows that we're humans first. ... We try to go and put on a show, but at the end of the day, our safety and our life matters."
Cody Barton in new Seahawks role Sunday. But should he, NFL be playing after Damar Hamlin?
Barton’s agent says players and coaches around the NFL “are hurting” after the Bills safety’s cardiac arrest on the field.
Comments / 0