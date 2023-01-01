Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking much cooler temperatures by Wednesday morning
TONIGHT: Clouds developing with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to around 30. Gusty west winds up to 25 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40. Breezy, with westerly winds up to 40 mph. EXTENDED: Tonight, winds shift more west/northwesterly as cooler air settles in along with cloud cover....
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms move east this evening, snow overnight northwest
Storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest...
abc17news.com
Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible Monday evening
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday evening ahead of the threat for isolated severe thunderstorms across Mid-Missouri. Isolated large hail up to quarter size, 50-60 mph winds, and a low threat of a weak tornado are the main concerns. Flooding impacts will be higher across far southern Missouri.
KMBC.com
Temperature plunge for Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of dense fog may impact the morning drive, especially for communities across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. Temperatures will drop through the day with strong winds developing. Evening drive temperatures falling into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Cold and cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. Noticeably warmer Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. High 47. Colder Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. High 39. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. High 42. Warmer Monday with a mostly sunny sky. High 47.
WAFF
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
abc17news.com
Tracking a mild New Year’s Day before a stormy start to the week
TODAY: The new year almost feels like a new season as temperatures creep near 60 today. Isolated light drizzle is possible with a front stalling across the area. TOMORROW: The warm front lifts north early Monday, triggering potential scattered showers before the afternoon. Stronger storms are still possible late in the day as temperatures warm. We likely reach the 60s midafternoon, with more unstable air entering southern Missouri. This will lead to a marginal threat of severe storms from the Lake across to Gasconade County and areas southward from 3 p.m. to midnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail are possible from the strongest storms. Overall the threat is still low for Mid-Missouri with heavy rainfall affecting most.
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
krcgtv.com
Monday's Strong Storm Potential
On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
abc17news.com
Tracking a beautiful start to the New Year and chances for storms
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down into the upper 40's by midnight. If you're going out to any New Year's Eve parties, make sure to grab a light jacket just in case. TOMORROW: We're starting off the New Year with temperatures possibly reaching the 60's in the afternoon....
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South
Extreme winter weather bearing down on the Plains and upper Midwest overnight with heavy snow was threatening to unleash strong tornadoes in the South. The latest: Over three million people were under tornado watches across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arkansas — where local officials said there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado damaging Jessieville High School during powerful winds.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
kbsi23.com
Several roads closed due to flooding after heavy rain
(KBSI) – Several roads in the FOX23 viewing area are closed due to water over the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports water over the road in a few counties in southeast Missouri. Butler County. Route CC north and southbound closed due to flooding. Dunklin County. Route B...
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
