Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8). Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Sebastian Baez (4), Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depots as Wagner Group Advance Stalls
Two ammunition depots were destroyed in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces said.
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
The head of the World Health Organization says the agency is "concerned about the risk to life in China" amid the coronavirus' explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government
Meta hit with 390 mn euro fine over EU data breaches
US social media giant Meta was slapped Wednesday with fines totalling 390 million euros ($413 million) for breaching EU personal data laws on Facebook and Instagram, Ireland's data regulator said. The watchdog reached "final decisions" to fine Meta Ireland 210 million euros in relation to Facebook and 180 million euros in relation to Instagram, for violating Europe's landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Moscow blames its troops’ use of mobile phones for Makiivka missile strike
Russia’s defence ministry on Wednesday blamed mobile phone use by its soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike which killed dozens of conscripts, sparking anger among relatives of the soldiers. Commenting on the deadliest single incident Moscow has acknowledged since the start of the war that it said killed...
