Pittsburgh, PA

GoLocalProv

URI Falls to La Salle in Overtime

The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team lost to La Salle University in Philadelphia 77-75 in overtime. The Rams are now 5-10, 1-2 Atlantic 10. La Salle’s Jhamir Brickus hit three free throws with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 71-71 and force overtime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GoLocalProv

PC Edges St. John’s - Friars Now Solely in 1st in Big East

The Providence College men's basketball team defeated the St. John's Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East), 83-80, on Saturday, at the AMP. The Friars improved to 14-3 on the season and 6-0 in the conference for the first time in program history. The game was not pretty, and the Friars...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Brown Men’s Basketball Ends Slide, Beats Dartmouth

The Brown men's basketball team defeated Dartmouth 77-70 Saturday evening at the PIzzitola Sports Center for their first Ivy League win of the season. Brown had lost its first two league games at home and desperately needed a win or face early elimination. Kalu Anya, Nana Owusu-Anane, and Paxson Wojcik...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks

It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Fernanda S. Izzo of Warwick Dies at 77

Fernanda S. Izzo, 77 of Warwick passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with her family by her side. Born In Funchal Madeira, Portugal, she was daughter of the late Ricardo and Maria (Sousa) Andrade. She was an expeditor for several years for American Insulated Wire and then Federal Products. Her...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Ret. Detective Cranston Police John F. Montanaro of Cranston Dies at 76

Ret. Detective Cranston Police John F. Montanaro, 76, of Cranston, passed away on January 5, 2023. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Paula (Ricci) Montanaro. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Tina (Rotondo) Montanaro. John was a retired police detective for...
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI Between $500K and $700K

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000 to just over $700,000. At a time when there is record low inventory, these three properties are not to be missed. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan

Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser

Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Missing MA Woman’s Husband Arrested for “Misleading Investigation”

The husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe -- who has been missing since New Year's Day -- has been arrested. On Sunday evening, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police announced they have taken Brian Walshe, 46, into custody charging him with misleading a police investigation. Cohasset and Massachusetts Police continue...
COHASSET, MA

