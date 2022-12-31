Read full article on original website
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
URI Falls to La Salle in Overtime
The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team lost to La Salle University in Philadelphia 77-75 in overtime. The Rams are now 5-10, 1-2 Atlantic 10. La Salle’s Jhamir Brickus hit three free throws with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 71-71 and force overtime.
PC Edges St. John’s - Friars Now Solely in 1st in Big East
The Providence College men's basketball team defeated the St. John's Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East), 83-80, on Saturday, at the AMP. The Friars improved to 14-3 on the season and 6-0 in the conference for the first time in program history. The game was not pretty, and the Friars...
Brown Men’s Basketball Ends Slide, Beats Dartmouth
The Brown men's basketball team defeated Dartmouth 77-70 Saturday evening at the PIzzitola Sports Center for their first Ivy League win of the season. Brown had lost its first two league games at home and desperately needed a win or face early elimination. Kalu Anya, Nana Owusu-Anane, and Paxson Wojcik...
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks
It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
Fernanda S. Izzo of Warwick Dies at 77
Fernanda S. Izzo, 77 of Warwick passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with her family by her side. Born In Funchal Madeira, Portugal, she was daughter of the late Ricardo and Maria (Sousa) Andrade. She was an expeditor for several years for American Insulated Wire and then Federal Products. Her...
Ret. Detective Cranston Police John F. Montanaro of Cranston Dies at 76
Ret. Detective Cranston Police John F. Montanaro, 76, of Cranston, passed away on January 5, 2023. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Paula (Ricci) Montanaro. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Tina (Rotondo) Montanaro. John was a retired police detective for...
Classical Parent Raises Concerns That Families Found Out at “11th Hour” of PPSD’s Midterm Changes
Parents in Providence say they just found out this week that upcoming midterm assessments for Math and English, which count toward students' grades, were standardized by the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) — as the testing begins in less than two weeks. For some parents at Classical High School...
What You Can Buy in RI Between $500K and $700K
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000 to just over $700,000. At a time when there is record low inventory, these three properties are not to be missed. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your...
The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan
Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
Man Arrested With Gun in Downtown Providence Was Previously Charged for Trafficking Firearms in Iowa
Providence Police arrested two men on gun and knife charges downtown near City Hall. Both men have prior records — including one who was arrested for trafficking stolen firearms in Iowa in 2021. About Incident. Shortly before 9:30 PM on Thursday, police said they saw a vehicle at the...
Man Who Jumped Off Washington Bridge to Evade Police Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges
A California man who jumped into the Providence River in a bid to evade arrest pled guilty Thursday in federal court in Providence to a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms; fourteen guns will be forfeited and destroyed as a result, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser
Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
NEW: Missing MA Woman’s Husband Arrested for “Misleading Investigation”
The husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe -- who has been missing since New Year's Day -- has been arrested. On Sunday evening, Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police announced they have taken Brian Walshe, 46, into custody charging him with misleading a police investigation. Cohasset and Massachusetts Police continue...
MA Police Seeking Missing 39-Year-Old Woman Last Seen Early New Year’s Day
The Cohasset Police Department in Massachusetts is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing resident who was last seen in the early morning hours of January 1. According to police, Ana Walshe, age 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
