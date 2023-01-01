Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in California has increased. Millions of California employees will return to work after the holidays with an increase in pay. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in California has increased from $14 per hour for small businesses and $15 per hour for large businesses in 2022 to $15.50 per hour for both businesses. This increase in the minimum wage is part of California’s laws that gradually increases the minimum wage of $10 per hour in 2017 to $15.50 per hour in 2023.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO