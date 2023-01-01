Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
Thunderstorms and flooding possible for Central Valley this week
While the Central Valley is getting a break from the rain on Tuesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible later this week.
Middle-Class Tax Refund California Relief Checks To Be Issued This January
The Middle-Class Refund debit card’s “vast majority” will be filed this January 14, 2023, based on the Franchise Tax Board’s data says KCRA. Haven’t received your California Inflation Relief Check yet? Check for the Date of Release!. The FTB has reported that it expected almost...
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
New Year’s Winner – SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K Sold in South Bay
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a a CVS on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista, the California Lottery announced.
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. ...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH LATE MORNING... Areas of locally dense fog, less than 1/4 mile, are likely across. Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts through. this morning. Conditions are expected to improve through by late. morning. Motorists can expect...
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. * WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power...
Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada's economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline.
Minimum Wage Increase In California Effective On January 1, 2023
Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in California has increased. Millions of California employees will return to work after the holidays with an increase in pay. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in California has increased from $14 per hour for small businesses and $15 per hour for large businesses in 2022 to $15.50 per hour for both businesses. This increase in the minimum wage is part of California’s laws that gradually increases the minimum wage of $10 per hour in 2017 to $15.50 per hour in 2023.
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
Bill expanding criteria for 'gross negligence,' 'vehicular manslaughter' goes into effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the public on some traffic safety laws that were passed during the legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 1472 expands the criteria for "gross negligence" as it relates to the crime of "vehicular manslaughter."...
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave ends as the new year begins
In 2023, workers will no longer have the 40 hours of COVID-19-specific paid leave available from the State of California.
